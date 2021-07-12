‘An almost laughable bid’ – Club reportedly table offer for West Brom ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Al-Hilal have made an offer of €7million for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to Ekrum Konur.

Pereira has been linked with a host of high-profile clubs this summer, with Albion preparing for life in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

But a surprise offer has emerged for the Brazilian, who scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Baggies last term.

According to Ekrum Konur, Al-Hilal have made an initial offer of €7million for Pereira, who still has another three years left to run on his contract.

Chris Thorpe

It’s a pretty embarrassing offer by all accounts and I can fully see Albion laughing it off with the minimum of fuss.

For me he is easily worth between £20-30 million and I think that’s what West Brom’s asking price should be.

There is no way that the club would sell him for anything less than that figure and I think the Saudi club have made themselves look a bit silly.

Once a club meets their asking price, I do think he’ll be off as he deserves to be playing higher than the Championship.

In truth it’s only a matter of time before his departure occurs.

Billy Mulley

A €7 million bid is an almost laughable bid for a player with such quality. Pereira lit up the Championship during the 2019/20 season and then continued to look impressive in the Premier League.

He is a player that needs to be playing in one of the top European leagues, as he has the potential to enjoy a very successful career. Of course, the financial rewards of heading to Al-Hilal would be unbelievable, but if his interests are truly to do with football, then it should not be a move he would even consider.

Despite being part of a relegated side, Pereira’s return of 11 goals and six assist in 33 Premier League starts is incredible, and that accounted for 49% of all league goals West Brom scored last season.

West Brom should be valuing Pereira higher than what has been offered, and surely Pereira will be hoping for a better move. Everything about this potential deal does not seem right.

Adam Jones

€7m? Which foot is that for?

Seriously, Al-Hilal may as well pull out of the race now if they aren’t willing to stump up at least £15m for the Brazilian.

He still has three years left on his contract at The Hawthorns, so why would they sell him for this price?

€7m doesn’t get you a man who scored 11 times and picked up six assists in a struggling Premier League team, not these days and not even with Covid-19’s effects on club revenue.

Although the Baggies could be willing to sell Pereira to a team abroad so they don’t have to face him in the near future, especially if they get back to the Premier League, that offer is getting Al-Hilal absolutely nowhere and with other teams interested in the 24-year-old, they won’t be bullied into accepting a low offer.

It’s a laughable offer and one that West Brom should knock back without any hesitation – and they definitely will if a bid of that nature is received.

He’s worth at least £15m – and that price tag has even been lowered taking into account the Baggies are back in the Championship. But they could and should push for higher.