‘An almighty coup’ – Coventry City among clubs considering transfer swoop for Birmingham City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are interested in Birmingham City’s Kristian Pedersen, although they face a battle to land the defender this month.

The 27-year-old has been a reliable performer for Blues over the years, but there are doubts about his long-term future as his deal expires in the summer.

Therefore, a potential January switch could be on the cards to ensure Birmingham get a fee for the player, and Football Insider have revealed that the Sky Blues are rivalling Burnley and Nottingham Forest for Pedersen’s signature.

But, would he be a good addition to Mark Robins’ squad? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Ben Wignall

I would be very surprised if Pedersen ends up at Coventry.

Even though he’s not putting in the performances of a couple of seasons ago that saw the likes of Watford make seven-figure bids for him, Pedersen I believe is still a very good Championship defender and I feel as though a switch to the Sky Blues would be a sideways move.

That’s no disrespect to Coventry as they’re trying to become an established second tier club again and this would be quite an ambitious signing – I just can’t see the Dane heading to the CBS Arena though.

Looking at Cov’s defence though, Kyle McFadzean is coming towards his final years you’d feel now and they don’t have a left-footed centre-back on their books permanently so if Pedersen is being eyed up then it makes a ton of sense.

It’s still not a move I can see happening though and I feel another team linked in Nottingham Forest or even Burnley have a better chance of landing Pedersen.

Can you remember Coventry City’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 Coventry hosted Sheffield United on Boxing Day 2004. What was the score? 1-1 2-1 win 2-1 loss 1-0 loss

Marcus Ally

Pedersen would be an excellent addition for the Sky Blues.

Mark Robins has a fairly young group of players at his disposal and added some experience to that would be smart this month.

Bringing in Pedersen would also be a sensible move in terms of preparing for when Ian Maatsen’s loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Coventry do not have as much cover at left wing back as other areas of the squad, and with his capabilities at centre back as well Pedersen could contribute a lot at the CBS Arena.

Coventry are on a downward trajectory and do not look likely to arrest their slide soon enough to throw themselves back into the play-off hunt.

Unless they can freshen up their squad in the window, there is probably more of a need for attacking reinforcements but with Pedersen’s contract up in the summer he definitely represents value in the market.

Josh Cole

If Coventry are able to secure the services of Pedersen during the current transfer window, this could turn out to be an almighty coup by the club.

Blessed with a wealth of experience at Championship level, the defender has made 136 appearances in this division for Birmingham City and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete.

When you consider that Ian Maatsen’s loan spell at the Coventry Building Society Arena is set to expire later this year, Pedersen could prove to be the perfect long-term replacement for the Chelsea man.

The 27-year-old will also add some versatility to Coventry’s squad as he has featured in several positions for Birmingham in the current campaign.