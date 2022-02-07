‘An advanced level of technical ability’ – West Brom weigh up move as Steve Bruce looks to strengthen: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly “looking into” a deal for free agent midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Steve Bruce took charge last week following the sacking of Valerien Ismael and with the window closed, is limited to how he can strengthen his squad.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that the Baggies are “looking into” a deal for Wilshere and whether he would be interested.

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by West Brom if they are able to convince Wilshere to make the move to The Hawthorns.

Before being released by AFC Bournemouth last summer, the midfielder demonstrated glimpses of his talent at Championship level for the club as he made 15 appearances at this level.

The one major issue that the Baggies will need to consider before making this switch is Wilshere’s issues with fitness as he struggled to avoid injury throughout his career.

Before making a move for the 30-year-old, Steve Bruce will need to be certain that Wilshere will be in a position to play a key role in the Baggies’ push for a play-off place.

Chris Thorpe

My short answer to this would be, no.

No offence to Wilshere but he is coming to a stage where he needs to be setting his expectations a little lower.

He’s been out of the game since leaving Bournemouth and everyone is aware that people run scared of his injury record.

Of course, that’s not his fault at all but at the same time, he can’t be expecting to get a move to the Championship.

If it was me I’d be looking to get in at a non-league club to at least get some minutes under my belt rather than targeting a move to a club that is competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Ben Wignall

It’s criminal that Wilshere still doesn’t have a club in February 2022 – unless that’s to do with him turning down contracts of course.

Whilst the ex-England international didn’t do anything mind-blowing in last season’s stint at Bournemouth, he did prove one thing – that there’s nothing wrong with his fitness.

He is talking to clubs overseas but EFL fans deserve to see him showcase his talents in his home country and West Brom could offer him football considering they lack depth in midfield.

Wilshere is a left-footed playmaker, perhaps similar to Alex Mowatt, but he has experience and know-how on his side as well as an advanced level of technical ability.

With Steve Bruce needing to desperately add to his squad due to the thinness of it, Wilshere would be a great place to start due to everything he could bring to Albion.