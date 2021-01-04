‘An adequate back-up’ – Leeds United plotting fresh transfer swoop for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng according to The Sun.

Dieng has made 20 appearances for QPR’s first-team this term, and it appears as though his recent performances haven’t got unnoticed.

The shot-stopper has been with the club since 2016, and has had a number of loan spells away from the Championship side over the years.

Dieng spent last year’s campaign on loan with Doncaster Rovers, and caught the eye with some impressive showings for the League One team, as they finished ninth in the third-tier standings last term.

A move to Elland Road could be tempting for the goalkeeper as well, with Leeds playing their football in the Premier League this season.

But would Dieng be a good addition to the Leeds United team?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

Dieng has cemented himself as QPR’s number one this season, and has been a bright spark in what has been a mediocre campaign for the R’s so far.

The 26-year-old is a late bloomer but has shown he has the goalkeeping qualities to be a good Championship performer, so it’s no surprise to see several clubs keep tabs on him.

Leeds need a decent back-up to Meslier with Kiko Casilla likely to leave Elland Road, so Dieng could prove an adequate back-up.

There are potentially younger goalkeepers with more potential out there for Leeds, but if the Whites want a goalkeeper who has showcased strong form, and a good ability in between the sticks, Dieng is a sensible solution.

At 6ft 4, Dieng commands his box well and despite his lofty height, has impressive reflex saving ability.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

Dieng is a really good goalkeeper and has shown just what he can do this season for QPR with a string of top displays.

It’s testament to his character and hard-work given he was out on loan last season that he is now firmly the number 1 at the club and I think the R’s sense that he could play higher before too long.

Leeds might be wise looking at another goalkeeper to challenge Illan Meslier with Kiko Casilla’s future still far from certain and I think Dieng would relish the challenge of getting into the Leeds side.

Phil Spencer:

I just can’t see this being a move that will happen.

Seny Dieng is a player who has done incredibly well to establish himself as Championship level after several loan spells away from QPR, but I’m yet to see anything that suggests that he can make the step up.

The Hoops have been far from defensively sound this term, and Dieng has to take partial responsibility for that.

While Leeds will be looking for competition for Illan Meslier, I think that they’ll ultimately be aiming a little bit higher than the 26-year-old.