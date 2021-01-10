‘An actual winger’, ‘Good job Holden’ – These Bristol City fans reaction to FA Cup team announcement v Portsmouth

After an indifferent run of form in the league, Bristol City will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the third round of the FA Cup.

But they face a tough test as they come up against a red-hot Portsmouth outfit who sit third in League One and who could pose a real attacking threat.

The Robins have been defeated by Luton, Preston, Millwall and Rotherham in the past few weeks so a victory in cup action could be a major confidence boost to a struggling set of players, and it would take some weight off the shoulders of rookie manager Dean Holden.

City didn’t play last weekend due to COVID issues, and in the final game of 2020 Holden had to name just eight subs – four of those being under-23 squad players.

The near-two week break in fixtures for City has given them a chance to get some names back fit, and Holden has made four changes to the line-up that lost at Kenilworth Road.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 🙌 Mawson returns.

📋 Adelakun starts.

🤩 Owura Edwards makes the bench.#EmiratesFACup | #BristolCity pic.twitter.com/A3ZQ2spBoE — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 10, 2021

It looks like the manager has opted for an attacking 4-4-2, with Adrian Mariappa, Alfie Mawson, Famara Diedhiou and Hakeeb Adelakun all coming in – the latter who has just returned from a loan spell at Hull City.

There’s also a spot on the bench for exciting youngster Owura Edwards, who completed a stint at Grimsby Town in the first half of the campaign.

There seems to be an overwhelming sense of joy from City fans at the line-up, and they’re expecting a good result from what they see on paper – check out some of the best reactions below.

