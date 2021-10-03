‘An accident waiting to happen’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 29-year-old’s display in Portsmouth defeat

A number of Sunderland fans were left frustrated with the performance of defender Bailey Wright following the Black Cats’ 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s side went into the game aiming to try and maintain their strong start to the campaign and keep themselves clear at the top of the League One table.

However, it proved to be a very difficult afternoon for Sunderland and it was a game that saw Portsmouth handle the difficult conditions a lot better than the Black Cats.

As a result, Pompey managed to take advantage of some poor pieces of defending by the visitors especially in the first half to secure a comfortable win.

One player in particular that struggled for the Black Cats was Wright. The 29-year-old had come into the side for the 5-0 win against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday for just his second league start of the campaign and delivered a strong performance.

However, against Portsmouth, it was a difficult afternoon for the defender. He did make four clearances, but he was guilty of giving the ball away 19 times. A lot of the time his sloppiness in possession put a lot of pressure on Sunderland’s backline.

23 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 George Honeyman managed to make his Sunderland debut against which club? Morecambe Plymouth Argyle Bradford City Rotherham United

Many Sunderland fans were suggesting that Wright should now struggle to get back into the starting line-up in the coming weeks following his difficult afternoon at Fratton Park.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

They played the conditions much better than us. We tried to pass through puddles and they went long and pressed high up. Awful performance for not even trying to adapt to the rain. Wright was easily the worst player on the pitch today #SAFC — Scott (@76skelly) October 2, 2021

Bailey Wright needs to be left out the picture completely, Callum Doyle only reasonable bloke on there and was only on 45 minutes #safc — HarryTindale🤝 (@HarryTindale) October 2, 2021

Bailey Wright back to being abysmal

Whole team have bottled today #safc — deano73 (@deano733) October 2, 2021

We can never rely on Wright and Flanagan. And most certainly not when played together 😠#SAFC — Phil Smith (@CurryPhil) October 2, 2021

Wrong starting line up from Johnson. Bailey Wright in those conditions is an accident waiting to happen. Same for both sides and they adapted and wanted it more. — David (@DJB_1976) October 2, 2021

Flannagan and Bailey Wright should never play together ever again — daniel rae (@danrae91) October 2, 2021

Really bad performance, think there's questions about the referee for both goals, but we haven't played to the conditions like Pompey have. Need the lads to step up now, Bailey Wright is very very poor mind and Onien is having a bad game. — Matt (@matt723289) October 2, 2021