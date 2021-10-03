Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘An accident waiting to happen’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 29-year-old’s display in Portsmouth defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Sunderland fans were left frustrated with the performance of defender Bailey Wright following the Black Cats’ 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s side went into the game aiming to try and maintain their strong start to the campaign and keep themselves clear at the top of the League One table.

However, it proved to be a very difficult afternoon for Sunderland and it was a game that saw Portsmouth handle the difficult conditions a lot better than the Black Cats.

As a result, Pompey managed to take advantage of some poor pieces of defending by the visitors especially in the first half to secure a comfortable win.

One player in particular that struggled for the Black Cats was Wright. The 29-year-old had come into the side for the 5-0 win against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday for just his second league start of the campaign and delivered a strong performance.

However, against Portsmouth, it was a difficult afternoon for the defender. He did make four clearances, but he was guilty of giving the ball away 19 times. A lot of the time his sloppiness in possession put a lot of pressure on Sunderland’s backline.

Many Sunderland fans were suggesting that Wright should now struggle to get back into the starting line-up in the coming weeks following his difficult afternoon at Fratton Park.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


