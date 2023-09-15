Highlights Watford's disappointing season last year has led to a summer of change, but there seems to be some consistency under Valerien Ismael.

Mileta Rajovic, the new signing, has shown promise with two goals on his first start and is seen as an upgrade from last season's options.

Rajovic has had an interesting career and, given time, could potentially succeed at Watford, especially with the upcoming tough fixtures.

Watford were expected to challenge for promotion to the top-flight last season but flunked it massively - and now Valerien Ismael has had to pick up the pieces for the Hertfordshire side to go again.

A horror run last season saw them fall from third in mid-January to 11th by mid-March, and by then it was too much to ask for the club to even find a way into the play-offs, never mind the automatic promotion race.

It's been a summer of change all round at Vicarage Road, but there appears to be some form of consistency now under Ismael - and that includes the signing of Mileta Rajovic. The deadline day capture bagged twice on his first start at Coventry, and fans will hang their hats on him being their saviour this season - which Football League World's fan pundit has agreed with.

What has been said about Mileta Rajovic?

Speaking to Football League World, Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie gave his thoughts on a potential new hero at Vicarage Road by saying he's a clear upgrade on last season's options.

Beattie said: “It looks like he can offer goals! He was a few inches shy of a hat-trick on Saturday, and he looks like the sort of forwards we’ve needed for long time.

“Am I excited about him? Yeah, I guess I am. It’s been a while since we’ve had a proper number 9 if you like, and he is an absolute upgrade on Rey Manaj, who was extremely disappointing last season.

“I’ve also seen him in interviews and he comes across as a genuine, really nice guy. I think he’s a player that Watford fans can definitely get behind.”

Who is Mileta Rajovic?

You'd be forgiven for not knowing who Rajovic is, but he's had quite the interesting career.

Born in Denmark, he was in and out of Brondby’s academy before joining second-tier Danish outfit B.93 at the age of 19.

A strong campaign here and at fellow Danish outfit Roskilde saw him join Naestved in 2021-22, earning the top-scorer gong for the club as they were promoted to the second-tier.

Whilst not being massively prolific to a degree, he joined Swedish outfit Kalmar last season - and seven goals in 20 league appearances saw Ismael take a punt on him on a five-year-deal at a fee of £1million.

It's a bold strategy, though having received over £40million for Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr this summer alone, Watford are somewhat flooded with cash, and this is a mere drop in the ocean for the Hornets.

Could Mileta Rajovic succeed at Watford if given the time?

Well, the signs are certainly there. A brace against Coventry is no mean feat for any player, and to do that on your first start for the club in a new country is good going from the 24-year-old.

Watford’s next run of fixtures will be a good marker for the talisman; Birmingham, West Brom, Leeds and Middlesbrough are four tough fixtures in their own right, and it will be some going for Rajovic to add to his tally in two of those games.

If he can do that with the support of Imran Louza, Giorgi Chakvetadze and more, then it could well be an inspired signing that Watford can either use on the pitch or off the pitch, with a big fee coming their way.