‘An absolute steal’ – West Brom consider deal for Brentford forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are monitoring the progress of Brentford striker Marcus Forss, we understand.

The Baggies are expected to face divisional competition for the Finnish international, as Fulham, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest are also in pursuit.

Although Valerien Ismael’s side already possess strong attacking options at Championship level, it does appear that a forward will be brought in during the January transfer window, with the rumours that have emerged regarding forwards.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Saido Berahino Sheffield Wednesday Sunderland Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town

Forss has chipped in with five goals in three EFL Cup matches already this season, with four of those coming in one game, but he is yet to find the back of the net in the league.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on West Brom’s interest in the 22-year-old…

Charlie Gregory

With very little gametime currently at Brentford, if Forss is available then it could be an absolute steal if West Brom land him.

The attacker is young, exciting and filled with potential. He’s already shown what he is capable of at his current club in the Championship and there have even been flashes of it in the top tier.

The Baggies could certainly use some extra attacking verve in the second half of the campaign and Forss would definitely provide it. His creativity and vision is tremendous and as they hunt for goals, he could certainly tee some up if not score them himself.

It’s a surprise that Brentford would let him go full stop but if the opportunity is there, then it should definitely be taken by Valerien Ismael and West Brom.

Adam Jones

Considering he was in League One with AFC Wimbledon during the 2019/20 campaign, the fact he scored seven times in 40 second-tier appearances last term is a very respectable figure and at 22, he will only improve further as he gains more experience.

The only real drawback of this deal is the fact it would only be a temporary spell – and considering the board haven’t reinvested the money made from selling Matheus Pereira yet – they could probably pursue a permanent deal for a top-quality forward elsewhere.

However, the Fin shouldn’t be too expensive on a loan deal considering he’s been an outcast at the Brentford Community Stadium so far this season and in their quest to strengthen sufficiently enough to sustain a challenge to the current top two, his cheap arrival could allow manager Valerien Ismael to strengthen other areas.

That could potentially mean we see two strikers arrive at The Hawthorns to allow Jordan Hugill to return to Norwich City, so concluding this possible deal seems like a no-brainer.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be a perfect signing for West Brom to make in January. Markus Forss has proven that he can be a reliable finisher in the Championship during his time at Brentford even if he has not always been handed a ot of chances to start for them.

A lack of clinical edge in the final third is really holding the Baggies back right now and that is why moving for Forss would make a lot of sense for them because he is the sort of player that will be able to make a major difference for them upfront. You could see him coming in and adding vital goals from the bench, or from the start that could be key to helping them earn promotion.

Valerian Ismael developed Daryl Dike excellently last season during his loan spell with Barnsley, he could repeat the same trick here with Forss. The 22-year-old needs the game time and West Brom would be able to provide him with that, so it looks like a win-win for all concerned.