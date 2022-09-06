“An absolute steal on a free” – Portsmouth fan pundit reacts to new signings at Fratton Park

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth had a good season last year and finished the season sat tenth in the league.

However, manager Danny Cowley is keen for his side to build upon that this season and push for a spot in the play-offs.

Therefore, the boss has been busy at work throughout the summer in the aim of adding to his side to allow them to go that bit further this season.

Pompey made plenty of signings over summer signing with many coming from leagues above showing the aspirations at Fratton Park this season.

It seems to be paying off so far with Cowley’s side sitting second in the league only on goal difference and yet to lose a game this year.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Tom Chappell which of the summer’s new arrivals has impressed him the most: “I could literally say all of them to be honest with you, for different reasons.

“Michael Morrison’s impressed me with his, he hasn’t impressed me with his experience because we know the experience he has but the way he can talk and articulate the game post match has really pleased me as well because it gives you a little bit of insight of the kind of bloke he is and yeah I’m just really impressed with him.

“Obviously Dane Scarlett I’ve already mentioned and Marlon Pack as well, those two kind of speak for themselves.

“Even Josh Koroma’s cameo appearance, I know he only played half an hour at the weekend and he was a deadline day signing but the early signs are that he will be everything that Danny has promised him to be which is great to see. Tom Lowery from Crewe is an absolute steal on a free.

“I’m delighted obviously to have such strength in depth we have at the moment, so yeah there’s so much to be pleased about in terms of summer signings. It’s been a long time coming for Pompey to have a really successful summer transfer window and I think we’ve more than achieved that and I’m super excited for what the season holds for us.”

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Portsmouth players born in?

1 of 25 Andy Griffin? England Scotland Wales Northern Ireland

The Verdict:

There is no doubting that Danny Cowley’s business this summer has been brilliant and the signings he has made have clearly added to the side.

Pompey have started the season in excellent form and whilst it is a long campaign ahead, if they can keep their standards high throughout the season, they’re certainly a side you’d expect to see up at the top of the table at the end of the season.

The fact that Tom finds it hard to single out one signing as the standout shows the standard that has been added throughout the squad and speaks volumes of the work done by Cowley this summer.