Middlesbrough could be pulling off a bargain if they bring Sam Greenwood to the club on a permanent basis for around £1.5m.

How is Sam Greenwood getting on at Middlesbrough?

The attacking midfielder joined Boro from Leeds in the summer window, and he has featured in six games so far.

His first four appearances had been from the bench, but Greenwood has started the last two, which Michael Carrick’s side have won, and he scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 thrashing of Sunderland last time out.

So, the 21-year-old will hope to play a big role moving forward, as Boro look to continue to climb the table and get back into the play-off picture.

Middlesbrough have option to sign Sam Greenwood

It has emerged in the past week that Boro have an option to bring the England youth international to the club on a permanent basis, having negotiated a buy clause of £1.5m.

And, speaking to FLW, Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana explained why this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the Teesside outfit.

“£1.5m could be an absolute steal to be honest. I do want to see more of Greenwood though, so I can come to a more definitive conclusion on whether I want him to stay at Boro or not. But, even regardless of that, I think it’s very smart of Boro to include or agree a clause with Leeds in this deal that could see it turn permanent at the end of the loan spell.

“Boro got burnt badly last season by having players on loan, and not being able to bring them back to the club permanently. This shows that Boro have learnt from that, and I think it’s a smart inclusion within that loan deal.”

Will Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood?

It would appear a no-brainer to sign Greenwood for just £1.5m, as that’s a very low fee for someone with the potential of the attacker, whilst his versatility makes him a very useful option to have in the squad.

Of course, he still has many areas of his game to improve, but the technical quality is there, and you have to remember just how young Greenwood is, and it should excite fans that he is still so far away from his peak.

Ultimately, this is going to be down to Greenwood. He doesn’t appear to have a future at Leeds United, evident by the fact they let him go, along with the low purchase option that was included.

So, Greenwood needs to show what he can do over the next few months, but it would not be a surprise if Boro did activate the option, and, as of now, it seems like a deal that Boro would be the winners from .

What next for Middlesbrough?

Any deal won’t be on the cards until January at the earliest, so the only focus for Middlesbrough and Greenwood will be the next game as they look to maintain their good form.

Boro host Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City in their first game, which is on October 21.