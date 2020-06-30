‘An absolute rock’ – Blackburn eyeing transfer swoop for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly interested in signing Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the Lancashire-based side are rivalling Birmingham City to land the defender’s signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pierre has made 37 appearances for the League One side this season, and has seemingly caught the eye with some impressive showings in his first season with the club, since moving from Northampton Town in the summer of 2019 on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old will surely be tempted by a move to Ewood Park though, with Rovers well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this term in the Championship.

Blackburn are currently sat ninth in the second tier standings, and are just four points adrift of the play-off places heading into the final seven matches of the season.

But would Pierre be a good signing for Tony Mowbray’s signing ahead of next year’s league campaign?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

Pierre is an absolute rock and I believe that he would be a fantastic signing for Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Pierre really impressed me in League Two for Wycombe Wanderers, and he has seemingly gone from strength to strength since enduring spells at Northampton and now Shrewsbury.

He is in his prime years and he’s at a very decent age, and if they are unable to hold onto Tosin Adarabioyo beyond this season, then the 27-year-old would be a perfect replacement.

He is dominant in the air, he organises his defensive line really well and he is a leader, as well as being really comfortable with the ball at his feet, which makes him a potentially very useful option for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Ned Holmes:

This could be an interesting addition from a Blackburn perspective and would bolster an area that needs some reinforcement this summer.

With Tosin Adarabioyo set to return to parent club Manchester City at the end of the season and Charlie Mulgrew’s future up in the air, Tony Mowbray will likely be looking to add central defenders in the upcoming window.

Pierre has proven himself a solid centre-back at League One level and is a threat in the opposition box.

He deserves a chance to prove himself at Championship level but I have concerns whether he is good enough to be featuring for a side that will want to be play-off contenders next season.

He doesn’t have any experience above League One level and is worth the gamble, as long as they add other options.

Do these 11 celebrities support Blackburn Rovers or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 11 Matt Smith (former Doctor Who) Yes No

Sam Rourke: