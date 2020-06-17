‘An absolute no-brainer’ – Nottingham Forest confirm player agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Dawson has signed a new one-year deal at Nottingham Forest, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The 36-year-old has been an integral player for Forest since returning to the club last season, making over 120 appearances across two different spells with the Reds.

The centre-half has made only 15 appearances across all competitions this term, but his presence and leadership in the dressing room has been massive for Sabri Lamouchi in his first season in England.

Dawson’s contract at the City Ground was set to expire at the end of the season, but the experienced defender has now put pen to paper on a new deal at the City Ground.

Here, the FLW team discuss Dawson’s new Forest deal…

George Harbey

This would have been an absolute no-brainer for Sabri Lamouchi and for Forest.

Dawson has been in and out of the team due to injuries this season, and at the age of 36, I think even he knows that game time will still be limited next season due to the form of Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.

But to have a character in and around the dressing room like Dawson is massive for Forest and for Lamouchi, as you need his presence and leadership around the dressing room.

He is a great character and is a real leader, and you can see him becoming a manager in the future, that is for sure.

Dawson and Ben Watson could be two integral figures for Forest in the latter stages of this season.

Alfie Burns

It’s always good to have a couple of experienced heads floating around your dressing room, which made this decision for Forest a little bit of a no-brainer.

Dawson is ultra experienced and has seen an awful lot over his career. He’s been key to Forest working their way into promotion contention in the Championship and if they win promotion in the coming nine games, he’s such a useful personality to be taking with them into the Premier League.

Additionally, if it is another year in the Championship for Lamouchi’s men, Dawson will be a good head to have around and he will probably continue to get regular minutes in the heart of defence.

He’s a link between the younger players in the dressing room and the coaching staff, which is a role that can’t be undervalued at any club.

An influence on and off the field, with this new contract thoroughly deserved.

Sam Rourke

Definitely.

Dawson is a leader on the pitch and off the pitch, and clearly loves the club.

The former Spurs man has said he’d like to retire at the City Ground and it’s something I could see happen, the fans love him.

Whether the 36-year-old will be afforded much first-team action is another question all together, but to simply have someone with Dawson’s pedigree and experience around the place is invaluable.

For someone like Joe Worrall, having Dawson to learn from and get tips from is perfect and will allow him to improve areas of his game.

Certainly, if Forest do manage to get promoted this season, I can’t see him becoming a prominent figure on the pitch week in, week out – but he’ll be able to do a job when called up.

In all honesty, I can see Dawson following a similar path to Andy Reid and getting involved in the coaching setup at the City Ground.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this agreement.

Dawson might not be a regular in Sabri Lamouchi’s starting XI at the moment, but he’s a reliable option to call upon when needed.

The defender also has a considerable amount of experience under his belt, and will aid the development of the club’s younger players who are looking to make a name for themselves in senior football.

Dawson will have a real influence off the pitch, and is a leader in the Nottingham Forest team, which is exactly what they need in and around the squad heading into the race for promotion in the second tier.

This is a smart move by the Reds to tie him down to a new deal.