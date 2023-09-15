Highlights Luke Ayling's future as a guaranteed starter at Leeds United is now uncertain due to his recent performances.

Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that signing Djed Spence was an upgrade and that he should replace Ayling in the starting lineup.

Spence's impact against Sheffield Wednesday showed that he is well-suited to manager Daniel Farke's style of play and should be playing instead of Ayling.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Luke Ayling as a guaranteed starter at Leeds United is now coming under pressure.

The full back has been a consistent presence in the side at Elland Road for multiple years now.

He was a key figure during Marcelo Bielsa’s time as manager, playing a crucial role in helping the team gain promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

During the Whites’ three years in the top flight, Ayling made 83 appearances in the league, including all 38 in the 2020-21 campaign.

However, his performances in recent weeks have called into question whether he should remain such an integral part of the side.

Should Luke Ayling be a regular starter for Leeds United this season?

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the time has come to move Ayling out of the team in favour of another option.

He has highlighted the arrival of Djed Spence as the optimal choice to replace the defender in the team moving forward.

“I think it’s been coming from every single game we’ve seen from Ayling so far this season, as harsh as it sounds,” Smith told Football League World.

“And the signing of Djed Spence is such an upgrade really.

“With how [Daniel] Farke wants to play, we’ve got our right back essentially playing as a winger when we’ve got the ball.

“And that just doesn’t suit Ayling at the moment.

“His energy is deteriorating every time he plays, and he just doesn’t look nearly the same player as we had under Bielsa in the Championship.

“I think, in Spence, we’ve already seen a glimpse of what he is going to bring to the table for us.

“Against Sheffield Wednesday he was just beating players left, right and centre without even breaking stride, and you would expect that this international break has got him right up to speed with how Farke wants him to play.

“To me, I think it’s an absolute no-brainer that Spence starts every game possible from now on, starting on Sunday [against Millwall].”

Spence arrived during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spence was a key figure in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League in 2022, but his signing for Spurs led to a lack of regular game time which has stalled his development.

Should Djed Spence be playing instead of Luke Ayling?

Spence’s impact against Sheffield Wednesday was obvious, even if the team still struggled to a 0-0 draw.

The defender knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League, is well-suited to Farke’s style of play and has the attributes to make a positive difference in the team.

It seems like an obvious decision to use the 23-year-old instead of Ayling moving forward.

Leeds have made a disappointing start to the Championship campaign, but replacing Ayling with Spence should improve the team over the course of the rest of the season.