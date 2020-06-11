‘An absolute no-brainer for Leeds’ – Eunan O’Kane update emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Eunan O’Kane will continue away from Leeds United on his loan spell at Luton Town, despite the change in management at Kenilworth Road.

Leeds agreed an 18-month loan spell with Luton back in January, but since then, Nathan Jones has replaced Graeme Jones as the club’s boss.

However, Football Insider report how O’Kane will continue on at Luton, with no chance of a Leeds return.

Is that the right call? Should table-topping Leeds have offered the 29-year-old another chance?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this is the right time for Leeds to offload the midfielder.

He doesn’t seem to have any part in Marcelo Bielsa’s future plans, given the fact he has spent the last two seasons out on loan.

A fresh start is what the 29-year-old needs and I don’t think losing him will impact Leeds at all.

With the other options they’ve got in midfield and the fact they’ll likely be preparing for the Premier League, he’s not someone you can imagine being a useful option.

This feels like the right time to move him on, for both the player and the club.

George Harbey

It’s absolutely a no-brainer for Leeds, I think some fans may have even forgotten he was still on the club’s books.

You just cannot see a future at Elland Road for O’Kane, who has encountered various injuries that have ultimately led to his downfall in recent seasons.

It’s vitally important for Leeds to trim the deadwood and get players off the wage bill this summer, especially if they return to the Premier League, as Marcelo Bielsa will undoubtedly be eager to strengthen his squad and bring in players capable of keeping Leeds up and cementing their status in the top-flight.

O’Kane is nowhere near the first-team plans at all, so it’s probably wise for him to be cut out completely so everyone in and around the dressing room remains focused on the number one goal – taking Leeds back up to the Premier League.

Jacob Potter

It will be one of the easiest decisions they’ve made in a while.

O’Kane simply isn’t in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’ll be staying with Luton for the remainder of his loan spell.

It seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before he leaves the club permanently as well, especially if they’re to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

Bielsa has far better options available to him in Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips, and promotion into the top-flight will only push O’Kane further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

An absolute no-brainer for Leeds.