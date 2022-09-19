“An absolute joke to have him..” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit issues bullish message on key area in squad

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to earn an important 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday, potentially lifting some of the pressure off of Darren Moore’s shoulders in the Hillsborough dugout.

The Owls have one of the best League One squads in living memory, arguably boasting two completely different XIs that could compete for promotion to the second tier.

Midfield has been a key strength since the second half of last season, and that is showing no signs of letting up this term.

FLW’s Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin believes that the Owls have the best midfield in the third tier.

Speaking to Football League World, Mappin said: “I’m going to be totally biased and say that we do have the best midfield.

“Barry Bannan, everyone talks about him, everyone knows the qualities of him, it’s an absolute joke to have him in this division.

“George Byers as well, he’s got Championship pedigree, he’s an alert, fantastic player.

“He chipped in with lots of goals last season and certainly made that position his own.

“The others as well, Dele-Bashiru, he’s had Championship interest, we’ve also got Will Vaulks, it’s not quite worked for him, but you can’t deny the talent that he’s got, and you’ve also got Tyreeq Bakinson who played three games in a row, didn’t disgrace himself whatsoever.

“The strength in depth that we’ve got in the midfield is an absolute joke.

“I think Ipswich have also got a good midfield.”