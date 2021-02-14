‘An absolute joke’, ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans slam player after latest defeat

Birmingham City’s poor form continued yesterday as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at St. Andrew’s.

The result keeps Aitor Karanka’s men second from bottom in the Championship, and the manner of the defeat against the Hatters will leave fans concerned that relegation is a real possibility.

Karanka made subs to try and change the game, but they didn’t have the impact he would’ve hope for, with Jonathan Leko one of those who came on and struggled.

The winger joined from West Brom in the summer, but he has failed to show his talent on a consistent basis, and he is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Even though he’s only 21-years-old, it’s fair to say that the fans were hoping for more from Leko, who had been highly-rated after coming through at The Hawthorns.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

Leko nowhere near good enough. I’ve never seen someone slow down play so much for an attacking player. How we let Mrabti, Mags and Crowley go is beyond me. I’m not even going to speak my mind about Harlee either. MSJ obviously has dirt on AK also to be getting a start.#BCFC — Bumpy Johnson (@TRINIDANDY) February 13, 2021

Leko has to be the worst footballer I have ever seen #BCFC — Matt (@MattBoliver08) February 13, 2021

#BCFC We’ve had our pants pulled down buying Leko, — Premier Blue (@bedfordblue) February 13, 2021

If Leko qualifies for a professional footballer then so can I… #BCFC — Stuart Tait (@mrtatty) February 13, 2021

Jonathan Leko is such a dead footballer #BCFC — Ellis🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Ellis_22) February 13, 2021

I'm actually feeling for Leko. He's not good today of course but the way to use him is so inconsistent #bcfc — Kei (@KEIA96_) February 13, 2021

Seeing Leko coming on… my heart sinks. an absolute joke of a footballer #bcfc — Rob Williams (@Rob_williams223) February 13, 2021