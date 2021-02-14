Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘An absolute joke’, ‘Nowhere near good enough’ – These Birmingham City fans slam player after latest defeat

Birmingham City’s poor form continued yesterday as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at St. Andrew’s.

The result keeps Aitor Karanka’s men second from bottom in the Championship, and the manner of the defeat against the Hatters will leave fans concerned that relegation is a real possibility.

Karanka made subs to try and change the game, but they didn’t have the impact he would’ve hope for, with Jonathan Leko one of those who came on and struggled.

The winger joined from West Brom in the summer, but he has failed to show his talent on a consistent basis, and he is yet to register a goal or an assist.

Even though he’s only 21-years-old, it’s fair to say that the fans were hoping for more from Leko, who had been highly-rated after coming through at The Hawthorns.

