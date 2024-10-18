This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley have been criticised for the ticket prices they charge non-season ticket holders, with some having to pay over £50 to watch the side.

Sadly, it’s been a common theme among clubs to raise prices, with the likes of Wolves, Nottingham Forest and West Ham among those in the Premier League to raise prices this summer.

The situation was different at Burnley following their relegation, so prices weren’t raised across the board, but some supporters still have to pay what many would consider to be a substantial sum if they were to watch the Clarets.

Burnley’s ticketing stance comes in for criticism

And, when asked by FLW whether he thought the ticketing situation at Turf Moor was fair or not, fan pundit Nathan made it clear he is not happy with how the hierarchy have gone about things.

“I have a strong standpoint on ticketing prices at the minute. I think they’re an absolute joke and a disgrace.

“Season tickets are probably where they should be for a promotion challenging team, as they’re the same sort of price they were in the Premier League. It breaks down to £25 to £34 a game.

“But the walk-up ticketing prices are a joke. We’re charging upwards of £50 a ticket for Championship football, and it’s not good enough. The club does a buyback system for fans, where season ticket holders can sell their ticket to the club if they can’t make the game, and the club gives them back around £15-20, I’m not sure of the exact amount, but it’s not a great deal. Then, those tickets are going back on sale for £46-50.

“I’m not being funny but Burnley’s a working class town with working class people, and charging £50 to watch Portsmouth at home is not good enough. It’s simply not good enough.

“This passes onto away games as well, as we’re going to Sheffield Wednesday and it costs £40 a ticket. Now, I honestly think £25-30 is plenty for home and away. You shouldn’t be paying more than that, and if they do charge more, they’re just ripping off fans. These clubs make enough money.

“I get there’s supply and demand but for a club like Burnley you can’t be charging more than £30 a ticket. It’s just not acceptable. The quicker it changes, and the quicker someone reels these greedy club owners in, the better.”

Nathan’s thoughts are echoed by many supporters across the country, so it would be extremely unfair to single out Burnley on this issue. But, the reality is that a section of their fans will feel they are being exploited.

Some will argue that in this PSR world, the need to raise revenues is important, but when you look at the impact the ticket pricing has, the difference is minimal in the grand scheme of things. So, whilst the club has to be run as a business, it’s about finding balance.

Clearly, some at Burnley think they’re not getting it right at the moment, and it’s hard to argue with that when certain fixtures in the Championship are costing upwards of £50, even if the team are doing well and competing at the top of the league.

Championship Table - As Of October 18, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

As mentioned though, this is happening across the board, so the fans must work as a collective if they are to force change, but it remains to be seen if there is an appetite for that to happen.