‘An absolute joke’, ‘Absolutely baffling’ – Plenty of West Brom fans left puzzled by key man’s omission after Barnsley draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

Promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion were unable to capitalise on the return of some of their key players against Barnsley, being consigned to yet another draw after travelling to Oakwell.

The Baggies were firm favourites coming into this tie after managing to win two games on the bounce before their trip to South Yorkshire, claiming a much needed away win against fellow high-flyers and local rivals Coventry City in the West Midlands before returning to The Hawthorns to earn a reasonably comfortable 1-0 victory against current strugglers Reading.

However, they have failed to be clinical enough in front of goal for much of the campaign, leading to Fulham and AFC Bournemouth pulling away from Albion in the promotion mix before the duo’s recent inconsistency.

Because of this, the warning signs were already there for Valerien Ismael’s men who couldn’t take this game lightly.

They may not have been troubled at the back, with the likes of Cedric Kipre, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend all returning to the starting lineup, but it was the same old story for the West Midlands outfit who missed golden opportunities to open the scoring against Poya Asbaghi’s men.

Naturally, a few starters from their victory against Reading dropped out in favour of the senior defensive trio, one of whom was 19-year-old Taylor Gardner-Hickman who was arguably their man of the man against Coventry and the Royals but was forced to take his place on the bench.

Many West Brom fans took to Twitter to deliver their verdict on his omission after a disappointing 0-0 draw – and with this – we take a look at a selection of posts on this subject.


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

