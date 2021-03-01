‘An absolute genius’ – Exclusive: Joel Lynch on his Huddersfield Town career and David Wagner

Ex-Huddersfield Town centre back Joel Lynch has opened up on his time with the Terriers, whilst also heaping praise on his former boss David Wagner, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 33-year-old had arguably the best spell of his career to date during his time at the Kirklees Stadium, with Simon Grayson originally bringing him to the club back in July 2012 following the player’s release by Nottingham Forest.

Lynch would go on to play under the ex-Leeds man for a long period as well as various other managers including Mark Robins and Chris Powell before finishing his career with the Terriers under Wagner.

FLW journalist Chris Thorpe had the chance to catch up with the defender recently, as he recalled his stint with Huddersfield whilst also explaining why he should have listened more to his last manager there before departing for QPR.

“When I left Forest, it was a weird situation because the chairman had just sadly passed away and there wasn’t anyone sort of in charge of ins and outs at the club at the time, so a lot of us were out of contract and just had to leave.

“I was driving up and down the motorway one day, I’d been to speak to Millwall and Derby and I was on my way back from Middlesbrough when I got a phone call saying that the Huddersfield Town manager wanted to speak to me.

“And funnily enough we were literally 20 minutes away from there as we’d just gone past Leeds, so we just popped in and had a good chat with the chairman and the manager at the time.

“It really convinced me to sign and since then Huddersfield have grown a lot. You know I remember when (David) Wagner came in, he changed stuff so much at the club and it was strange to adjust to it.

“I think back now and remember speaking to Wagner and complaining about it to him at the time, you know we had players asking why they had to arrive at this time etc, but he was an absolute genius and I wish I had listened to him a bit more.

“I don’t regret leaving Huddersfield at all, my last season there was probably the best I’ve had in my career and he really did get the best out of me and a lot of other people.”