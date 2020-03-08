‘An absolute embarrassment’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam 29-y/o after role in Brentford thrashing

Sheffield Wednesday were battered 5-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park yesterday as their alarming run of form continued.

Garry Monk’s men found themselves two goals down inside 20 minutes and it was effectively game over by half-time when Bryan Mbuemo added a third. The Bees scored two more late on to condemn the Owls to a heavy defeat.

Whilst the whole Wednesday team underperformed, with Monk launching a scathing attack on his players after the game, the defence particularly struggled as they couldn’t deal with the movement of the hosts front three.

Therefore, skipper Tom Lees, who started at the heart of the defence alongside Dom Iorfa, came in for a lot of criticism for his display.

The former Leeds United man has struggled a lot this season and he was replaced at half-time in the defeat to Derby last week.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter at his latest display…

Lees is only Captain in name. No part of his demeanour, performance or ability to motivate qualifies him as a football captain on the pitch #swfc — Joe Bryden (@JoeBryden80) March 7, 2020

Tom Lees needs to be finished at this club. His performances remind me of Darren Purse taking us down. An absolute embarrassment #SWFC — Chad Gee (@chad_gee30) March 8, 2020

Sack the manager and Bullen, Lees, Westwood, Hutchinson etc still remain. Easy short term fix (?), reset the clock, back to square one with the real issues ignored yet again #swfc — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) March 7, 2020

Still keeps picking Lees as captain. Worst captain I've ever known at Wednesday. #SWFC — Stoshty (@stoshty) March 7, 2020

Loads of replies and anger directed at Bannan here but has club captain Tom Lees ever stepped up in this way? Can’t remember him ever taking responsibility and reacting like this #swfc https://t.co/E9P4rKR9l0 — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) March 7, 2020

Chansiri out, monk out, bannan out, pelupessy out, lees out, Dawson out, kit man out, tea lady out, programmes £3 out #swfc — Will Quince (@WillQuince1) March 7, 2020

Sasso > Lees

Loovens > Lees

Venacio > Lees

Hector > Lees

Thornily > Lees

Only one of these is still at #swfc

& while I’m at it

Joao > Dave, Winnall & Rhodes — Glen SWFC B (@growlers6) March 8, 2020