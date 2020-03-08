Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘An absolute embarrassment’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam 29-y/o after role in Brentford thrashing

Sheffield Wednesday were battered 5-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park yesterday as their alarming run of form continued.

Garry Monk’s men found themselves two goals down inside 20 minutes and it was effectively game over by half-time when Bryan Mbuemo added a third. The Bees scored two more late on to condemn the Owls to a heavy defeat.

Whilst the whole Wednesday team underperformed, with Monk launching a scathing attack on his players after the game, the defence particularly struggled as they couldn’t deal with the movement of the hosts front three.

Therefore, skipper Tom Lees, who started at the heart of the defence alongside Dom Iorfa, came in for a lot of criticism for his display.

The former Leeds United man has struggled a lot this season and he was replaced at half-time in the defeat to Derby last week.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter at his latest display…


