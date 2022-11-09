“An absolute colossus” – Stoke City fan pundit hails “game-changing” player following Luton Town win

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Just over a year to the day since his last appearance for the club, Stoke City welcomed back the towering presence of Harry Souttar to action, and he was thrown straight in from the start against Luton Town on Tuesday night instead of being eased back in by Alex Neil.

Souttar was proving to be one of the top centre-backs in the Championship in the early months of the 2021-22 season, having previously experienced his first full campaign the year before with the Potters.

Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Everton were being linked with a January move for the 6 ft 6 in defender a year ago, but then disaster struck on international duty with Australia last November when he collapsed in a heap against Saudi Arabia.

An ACL injury would rule him out for the remainder of the season, and it’s taken hard work in recent months on the training pitch to get match-fit for Souttar, finally returning to action for the under-21’s against West Brom and Sunderland in late October.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see him selected at the heart of defence against Luton, especially with two physical threats opposing him in Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris, but it was like Souttar had not missed a step whatsoever.

The 24-year-old won six aerial duels and completed a mammoth 15 clearances in the 2-0 victory, proving that he was back and better than ever ahead of his jaunt to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup with the Socceroos.

No-one is perhaps happier for his return that FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley, who believes that the club could be better off for the rest of the season with Souttar’s presence on the pitch.

“Harry’s performance won’t make the headlines – Morgan Fox with two great assists and Nick Powell with the goal – but I thought that he was an absolute colossus at the back,” Ben said.

“Winning well over half-a-dozen headers, I think he made about two dozen clearances, plenty of balls forward into good areas – he just made the defence much calmer and much more effective against a Luton team that did have chances, but they were pretty much half-chances and we’ve been conceding too many good chances to the opposition.

“Harry and the boys made sure they had none and I’m really pleased to see him back.

“I think it’s a game-changing event for Stoke and hopefully he survives the World Cup because I think with him in the defence, Stoke will only climb the table now.”

The Verdict

Souttar has quite obviously been a significant miss at the back for Stoke, and it’s no surprise to see them get back to winning ways when he’s back amongst the action.

Some players react adversely to serious knee injuries and can almost lose a step or two, but on first sightings this year, it appears that Souttar is none the worse for his year-long absence.

He will now get the chance to get some more match-action into his legs at the FIFA World Cup, as with a goal record of six goals in 10 outings for his nation, you’d imagine that Souttar will be in Australia’s starting 11.

That could be bad for Stoke though, as Souttar’s talents are going to be shown to a global audience, and with the January transfer window opening just a few weeks after the World Cup ends, there could be some unnecessary attention coming for the defender.