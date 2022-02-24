“An absolute colossus for two seasons now” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit shares glowing verdict on 26-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Winning four of their last five League One matches, Bolton Wanderers appear to be making a late play-off push.

Ian Evatt’s side have been immense in recent weeks, accumulating 25 points from a possible 30.

With quality performances coming in from all over the pitch at present, a large amount of credit needs to go to Bolton’s backline, keeping five clean sheets in their last 10 games.

Ricardo Santos has been a key source of consistency for the Trotters this season, with the Portuguese defender now wearing the captain’s armband.

Speaking about Santos’ overall influence this season, FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Ben Timberlake said: “Rico, he’s been absolutely instrumental, hasn’t he?

“He’s been an absolute colossus for two seasons now and he’s shown his quality week in week out.

“I think he’s been a little harshly criticised by some fans both this season and last season, but his number don’t lie.

“He’s been an absolute man-mountain at the back and he sets the pace for the defence, he’s really raised the bar for the other lads.

“He likes a ping too and he can’t half hit them.

“A player like that is what we need to play that high line, because he’s got legs and he’s not afraid of marauding forward. He can go forward but when he’s coming back, he’s quick, he holds his man off, he can beat his man to the ball.

“Since his promotion to captain as well, it looks like he’s just gone from strength to strength, and slowly but surely, he’s looking like a proper leader.”

A strong defensive line is key when casting eyes on a play-off finish, and with Santos available, Bolton can rely on that.

A lot has been made about Bolton’s firepower in forward areas this season, however, the Portuguese defender has been increasingly influential throughout this campaign.

As Ben points out, he has the athleticism and physicality to fully impose himself on the opposition, however, he is also a good ball carrier and is trusted with the ball at his feet.

He now also has the extra burden of leading his side, and thus far, he is handling that responsibility very well.