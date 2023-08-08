This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City fans might have been uncertain about the signing of Bobby Thomas at the end of July considering he hadn't played second-tier football throughout his career - though those fears have quickly been alleviated after his debut.

The Chester-born centre-back joined the Sky Blues from Burnley just over two weeks ago in a £2million deal, having failed to breach the first-team line-up at Turf Moor following Burnley's promotion to the Premier League. A solid season at Barnsley last time out saw Thomas narrowly miss out on his own promotion to the Championship under former Clarets man Michael Duff, though it wasn't to be long until he did spend time in the second tier with his move to the Midlands.

And Thomas had earned the praises of many of a Sky Blue persuasion, with fans noting that he looks a class above for the price that was paid for his services.

What did Coventry City's fan pundit say about Bobby Thomas?

Speaking to Football League World, our Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood couldn't quite believe just how good Thomas was on his debut. Neil said: “I thought he was an absolute colossus. The only slight you can make against him is that he probably got his positioning wrong for the equaliser.

“But he looks like a snip at £2m. He’s big, strong, confident on the ball and he reads the game really, really well. I was really impressed with him.

“He came out from the defence with the ball confidently to pick some good passes, he was good in the air, strong - I feel we have a very good player on our hands there. I’m glad we have him permanently too, because if we’re looking like the club we are going to be looking like, we could have to sell players.

“I could see us turning in a profit for him - £2million will turn out to be a big snip for him. I’m looking forward to what he can do this season.”

Has Bobby Thomas got big shoes to fill at Coventry City?

Coventry's defence was massively depleted after their play-off final defeat with Luke McNally, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle all heading back to Burnley, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City respectively after their loan spells at the CBS Arena. They've had to recruit to plug those gaps, alongside the other uphill battle of replacing Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Sporting Lisbon earlier in the window - and it hasn't been easy.

But Thomas' debut has impressed those in Sky Blue - and with the arrivals of fellow defenders Milan van Ewijk, Joel Latibeaudiere and Jay Dasilva, Coventry are once again looking like a formidable outfit at the back despite their backline being ripped up from last season’s outstanding side. Another attempt at securing a play-off space might not be out of the question for Robins' men.