Despite being in a play-off place for much of the second half of the 2022-23 League One season, Derby County agonisingly missed out on the top six on the final day of the campaign on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams travelled to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday knowing that they only needed a point to secure a two-legged affair against the Owls for the chance to go to Wembley to take part in the final, but they left with nothing.

A contentious penalty decision decided the result however as Marvin Johnson went to ground under a Curtis Davies challenge somewhat dramatically, but referee Leigh Doughty pointed to the spot and dismissed the veteran defender.

Michael Smith stepped up to convert the spot kick and that was the only goal of the match as Derby couldn't put the ball in the opposition net - another result in South Yorkshire provided a hammer-blow to their play-off hopes as Peterborough's away victory at Barnsley pushed them above the Rams.

Last day heartbreak aside, there were still many positives to take from the season and one of those is owner David Clowes.

The lifelong County fan saved the club from administration last summer and despite being under transfer restrictions allowed then-manager Liam Rosenior to construct a squad capable of trying to challenge for promotion.

Whilst restricted in what he could do this season due to the financial troubles before his time at the club, Clowes immediately got the fanbase onside and it appears that there will be a bright future under his ownership.

What has David Clowes said in his Derby County end of season message?

Clowes has sent a message to County fans following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign for the club, thanking them for their support during the season and also the players and staff behind the scenes.

I believe we have made massive strides in EVERY element of the Club," Clowes wrote in his statement.

"Shortly after we bought the club, I identified the three pillars by which we had to be judged in everything we do. Stability. Integrity. Progress.

"It’s not always easy to live and work to those high standards but we’ve tried to ensure this wonderful football club and all the people employed by it strive to be better every day in everything they do. If that is always our ambition, then we won’t go too far wrong.

"So, while the season has come to an end, the hard work continues. We are focusing on the future and building something of lasting excellence that will be a source of huge pride for every fan and the generation of fans who will follow."

How are Derby County fans reacting to David Clowes' message?

Unsurprisingly, there has been an outpouring of positive reaction to the statement sent by Clowes, with many believing the club will be even stronger in the 2023-24 League One season.