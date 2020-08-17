‘An absolute bargain’ – QPR making advancements in transfer chase for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have agreed a £2 million fee with Livingstone to sign striker Lyndon Dykes, as per The Sun.

The 24-year-old frontman has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Scottish outfit, and is now set for a move south of the border to Mark Warburton’s QPR.

So, what do you make of this agreement for QPR? Good business?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Harbey

This is an excellent piece of business.

In a summer where clubs aren’t likely to splash huge amounts of money on players, sides need to be wise and clever in their recruitment, especially QPR, who are likely to lose a huge amount of goal threat in Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer.

Dykes is a really impressive player who not only knows how to find the net on a regular basis, but also knows how to bring others into play and create several chances for his teammates, having registered an impressive number of assists for Livingston this term.

£2m for a player who has contributed to 22 goals in an improving league like the SPFL is a great price, and it’s a position they certainly need to strengthen with Jordan Hugill’s future looking uncertain after a loan spell in West London.

Mark Warburton deserves credit here, and it will be interesting to see how Dykes fits in.

George Dagless

Good business from QPR.

The Hoops aren’t going to be spending big money this summer, even if they get big fees for the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Instead, they’ll be looking to pick up some bargains and I think we’ll see fans enjoy what Dykes has to offer.

He’s a bustling, hard-working centre-forward that gets goals, there’s no reason why he can’t be a good addition to the Hoops and get them some important results next season.

Ned Holmes

There’s certainly an element of risk in this but Dykes looks a player with a lot of upside to me and for £2 million, I think he could end up being an absolute bargain.

The 24-year-old proved his quality as both a creator and a goalscorer last term – adding 12 goals and 10 assists for Livingston – and there is a lot to like about him.

The response from Scottish fans would concern me a little as the general consensus seems to be that this is a fantastic deal for the SPFL club, rather than for the R’s.

That said, QPR need to add some more firepower in the final third and if Dykes can show the sort of quality in the Championship as he has north of the border this could prove a really shrewd bit of business.

He’s bagged two goals in three games this term so he’s started well and he should now have just under a month to settle at his new club. I’m hopeful this could be a good move.