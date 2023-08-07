Highlights Millwall emerged victorious in their game against Middlesbrough, with Romain Esse's late goal securing them the win.

The 2023/24 Championship campaign finally got underway this past weekend, with some standout fixtures having taken place.

One of those was undoubtedly Middlesbrough versus Millwall at the Riverside Stadium - a clash that saw two sides who will be aiming for a place inside the top six go head to head in their first matches of the season.

It was the away side, Millwall, who ran out winners in that clash, too, with Romain Esse's 79th minute strike enough to earn Gary Rowett's side all three points.

This was despite Middlesbrough dominating possession, with 68% of the ball compared to Millwall's 32%.

One of the more amusing moments of the match came in the 73rd minute, when Millwall forward Duncan Watmore, formerly of Middlesbrough, was substituted.

Momentarily, though, Watmore lost his bearings and let old habits rule the roost, heading for the Middlesbrough bench as opposed to the Millwall one.

Watmore soon realised his mistake, but not before he had given the Millwall bench, and in particular, boss Gary Rowett, a good laugh.

Watmore had featured in the match in a rather interesting position for the Lions with many line-ups having the 29-year-old, who traditionally plays in attack, down as a midfielder.

As per Transfermarkt, this is the first time Watmore played the position in his career.

Despite that, though, nobody was discussing his positional change after the match, with social media users instead focusing on his mishap when substituted.

Indeed, one Middlesbrough supporter even claimed it was the best part of the game for Boro with them ending up on the losing side of the match.

Elsewhere, others joked that they thought Middlesbrough would wish they still had Duncan Watmore in their side after his fine performance versus them yesterday.

Boro fans even praised Watmore's performance, suggesting they may well agree with the above.

All in all, though, most users saw the funny side of things, with one Twitter user joking Watmore should now be fined!

When did Duncan Watmore move from Middlesbrough to Millwall?

It was a strange mistake for Watmore to make given he moved to Millwall quite some time ago now.

Indeed, the 29-year-old headed to The Den back in January so he has had just the seven or so months to adjust.

Watmore did spend three years at the Riverside Stadium, though.

Who do Millwall next play in the Championship?

Having won away from home in their opening Championship clash, Millwall are now set for a home tie in the league next weekend.

Indeed, the Lions are set to host Nigel Pearson's Bristol City at The Den next weekend.

Kick-off for that clash is scheduled for 15:00 in the United Kingdom.