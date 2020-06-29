Amusing Derby County hijacking of Leeds fan initiative revealed

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein has revealed how Leeds United staff had to remove images of Jack Marriott and Frank Lampard from their crowdies at Elland Road for the Fulham game on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites impressed greatly with the number of fans that sent in images of themselves to help boost the look of an otherwise empty crowd thanks to the continuing global situation.

For £25, you could have a cardboard version of yourself watching on as Leeds hammered Fulham 3-0 but, perhaps expectedly, a few paid to try and cause a bit of mischief.

Indeed, Ornstein has revealed how staff at the club had to remove images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as Marriott and Lampard.

Marriott, of course, helped knock Leeds out of the play-offs last season whilst Lampard made his feelings known over spygate and Ornstein had this to say on the matter:

“Leeds assigned a staff member to remove Kim Jong-un, Jack Marriott and Frank Lampard from ‘crowdies’.

“A Derby County fan had paid for a crowdie of Jack Marriott — scorer of the winning goal when Derby beat Leeds in the Championship play-offs last season — and there were a number of versions of Frank Lampard.”

Where Mariott and Lampard’s images are concerned, it’s all a bit of harmless fun and fans of Leeds might well have liked the idea of the Rams men watching on as they gave their promotion charge a huge boost with a fine win over Fulham.

It’s Luton Town up next for the Whites, in an important clash for both sides.