Highlights Sunderland paid £150,000 to sign Trai Hume from Linfield, making it a great bargain for the club considering his importance to the team.

Hume has become an integral part of the Sunderland first team squad, featuring in 28 Championship games last season and contributing to their play-off success.

Sunderland's investment in youth has paid off, and it wouldn't be surprising if Hume's value has increased significantly since his signing two years ago.

The figure paid by Sunderland to sign Trai Hume from Linfield has seemingly emerged.

Linfield’s accounts for the financial year of 2022 have been released, which reveals how much the Northern Ireland club received in transfer fees last year.

While there is no breakdown of each fee received for every player sale, it is easy to extract a possible transfer fee paid by the Black Cats for the defender.

Hume signed for the Championship side in the 2022 January transfer window, when the Wearside outfit were fighting for promotion from League One under Alex Neil.

It was reported at the time that the fee was believed to be around £200,000.

How much did Sunderland pay to sign Trai Hume?

However, the accounts for Linfield have been revealed on Twitter, which highlight the club received £150,000 for transfer fees in 2022.

The sale of Hume to Sunderland was their only major player sale for that calendar year, meaning this is likely the fee paid by the English club to sign the full-back.

The 21-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year contract upon his arrival at Sunderland, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Sunderland gained promotion in his first half-campaign with the club, earning a place back in the Championship.

However, the Northern Irishman made just three league appearances in Neil’s side, as they finished fifth in the third division table.

Victories over Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs earned promotion to the second tier.

Mowbray replaced Neil just over 12 months ago, following his decision to make the jump to Stoke City after Sunderland’s promotion.

How important is Trai Hume to Sunderland?

Since then, Hume has grown in importance to the Sunderland first team squad, becoming a regular feature of the team.

He featured 28 times in the Championship last season, helping the side earn another play-off place.

Where is Sunderland in the Championship table?

The right-back contributed one goal and two assists as Mowbray guided the club to a sixth-place finish.

A 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town consigned Sunderland to another year in the second division.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

But the Black Cats have set their sights on another promotion push this campaign, with Mowbray’s side currently fourth in the table.

Hume has started all 11 league games so far this season, contributing one assist in that time.

Sunderland return to action this weekend with a visit to the Bet365 Stadium to take on their former manager Neil as they face Stoke City on 21 October.

Was £150,000 a good price for Trai Hume?

A figure of £200,000 was already seen as a very good price for Hume given how important he’s become for Mowbray’s side.

So the defender only actually seemingly costing £150,000 makes it an even better bargain for the Wearside outfit.

Sunderland have turned around their recruitment process so well in recent years, and Hume is a great example of that.

Their decision to invest in youth is paying off quite well, and it is now easy to imagine Hume being worth more than 10 times what Sunderland paid to sign him nearly two years ago.