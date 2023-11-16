Highlights Leicester City paid a €750,000 loan fee for Abdul Fatawu.

Fatawu's goals and assists tally need improvement, but he has shown potential and could be a valuable asset if Leicester returns to the Premier League.

At 19 years old, Fatawu has room for growth and could be a bargain for the Foxes in the future. The 19-year-old has been impressive thus far.

Leicester City paid a €750,000 loan fee to secure the loan signing of Sporting Lisbon's Abdul Fatawu during the summer, according to Record.

The Foxes had a decision to make in the summer - they could either spend big and maximise their chances of getting back to the Premier League.

Or they could take the less risky option and ensure they fully adapted to the financial conditions of the Championship.

They arguably did both in the end, selling key players including Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Timothy Castagne to fund signings, with both Conor Coady and Harry Winks coming in permanently.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

The Midlands outfit weren't afraid to use the loan market either, with manager Enzo Maresca using his contacts to bring in Callum Doyle from former club Manchester City.

He also secured loan moves for Cesare Casadei, Yunus Akgun and Fatawu.

Doyle has been injured for much of the season so far, Casadei has endured a mixed time at the King Power Stadium and Akgun hasn't played a huge amount, with an injury affecting him.

How has Abdul Fatawu got on at Leicester City so far?

Fatawu, however, has endured some bright moments, hitting the post on his debut against Hull City, grabbing an assist at Ewood Park when the Foxes took on Blackburn Rovers, and the winger has also scored against Swansea.

He nearly scored one of the goals of the season against Leeds United earlier this month, giving Sam Byram a very difficult time down the right-hand side before cutting in and unleashing a powerful shot that hit the crossbar.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The one thing he will be desperate to improve is his goals and assists tally - and it feels like it's only a matter of time before he does that after making a bright start to life at his current loan club.

Winning a decent number of starting opportunities this term, he will be hoping to win back his place after being dropped to the bench against Middlesbrough and you would back him to do so considering how much of a threat he can be in the final third.

Is Abdul Fatawu providing value for money at Leicester City under Enzo Maresca?

It's unclear what percentage of Fatawu's wages the Foxes are paying - but to get a player of his quality on loan for €750,000 is impressive.

He is certainly doing enough to justify that sort of fee - and at this stage - the Foxes shouldn't be too mad if they spend €17m on him if they return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Maresca's side will be forced to pay that to sign Fatawu if they return to the top tier considering there's an obligation to buy if they are promoted.

But if he can continue to improve, he will prove to be a bargain for the Foxes.

At 19, he will only improve further in the coming years, so he's definitely one to watch at the King Power Stadium.