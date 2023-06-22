Leeds United still have a managerial position to fill as they continue to search for the ideal candidate who will have what is required to ensure that the Yorkshire club are competing at the top-end of the Championship during the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

As expected, a lot of the transfer rumours concerning the Whites are in relation to potential outgoings, with it remaining to be seen how big of a percentage of the current squad will be available come the first game of the new campaign.

The Whites begin their Championship campaign in early August and as per today's release of the fixtures, Leeds will welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road in their return to England's second tier.

It is set to be a very busy few weeks from now until the start of the season, considering they need to still appoint a new manager, assess who will be leaving and recruit for a push for promotion

Which Rotherham United player is featuring on Leeds United's transfer radar?

One player that has been linked with potentially arriving at Elland Road is Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, as exclusively revealed in a Football League World report.

The report has stated that internal discussions about the club's goalkeeping department have begun and the 24-year-old is admired within the recruitment and scouting teams Leeds United.

It is understood that Leeds are planning to largely use the domestic market as they prepare for the upcoming Championship season and that they envision interest from elsewhere to surface in the Millers shot-stopper.

What has pundit Carlton Palmer said about Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson amidst Leeds United interest?

Speaking to Football League World about Leeds' interest in the young goalkeeper, Carlton Palmer said: "The goalkeeping position was a problem position for Leeds last season.

"Joel Robles has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer. That leaves one keeper which is Illan Meslier, who has been number one for several years now. He is still has a very bright future at 23 but made a series of costly errors on the way to Leeds being relegated.

"So, Leeds fill the need to strengthen in this area, Viktor at 24 had a fantastic season in the Championship as Rotherham survived, and it ended with him being called up to the Swedish national team. Viktor proved himself to be among the best keepers in the Championship last season and would a very good signing for Leeds United."