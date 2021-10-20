Amit Bhatia issues social post following QPR victory over Blackburn

They left it quite late, but Queens Park Rangers got over their dismal defeat to London rivals Fulham at the weekend by dispatching Blackburn Rovers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night.

The Hoops faced a Rovers side who heavily rotated their attack and it was quite a dominant performance from Mark Warburton’s side.

Tony Mowbray’s team were restricted to just one shot on target in the whole match whilst the R’s had 16 – five of them testing Belgian stopper Thomas Kaminski – but it only needed one to settle the match.

It came from the in-form Ilias Chair who picked up where he left off before the international break against Preston North End with another goal against a team from Lancashire.

One person who wasn’t there to witness the R’s climb into fifth position in the Championship was chairman Amit Bhatia, but he expressed his joy at the result with a tweet he posted – as well as showing that he was still watching his side even when having a meal with his family.

Huuuuge result !! Cmon URssss !! pic.twitter.com/kvaqwAKEuw — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) October 19, 2021

The Verdict

Bhatia is well liked amongst QPR fans unlike other past board members, so they can perhaps forgive him for being absent for one match.

He has been involved at the club since 2007 which is a long time now and he’s overseen multiple Premier League promotions – he will be hoping that this season will be another successful one.

Bhatia had to make a tough decision last year to sell Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace, but he’s seen that money reinvested in the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Rob Dickie and others and right now things seem to be working out.

Could more tough decisions be on the way for the chairman in January relating to current players? Potentially, but that’s for a few months down the line – Bhatia can just enjoy the wining football now for as long as it runs on for.