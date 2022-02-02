Amine Bassi starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Cardiff City tonight

Barnsley have had a torrid time of it so far this season and time is running out for them to be able to start clawing themselves back up the league.

The more points that they miss out on, the more they will likely fall behind the teams above them and risk a relegation back down to League One. In a game like Cardiff then, where the Bluebirds are only a few places in front of them, the three points are key here.

The Tykes then will need to ensure they are at their best tonight and Cardiff will not make it easy for them, especially after some of the signings that they completed by the close of business on Monday night.

With Barnsley in need of an important win here then, who could start for the club in this fixture?

Barnsley suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out but were actually fairly bright at times and arguably should have bagged a goal against them if it wasn’t for their profligacy in attack.

Because of the side’s need for a boost upfront, the best port of call for the Tykes here would be for a slight change in formation. Rather than the 3-5-2 they deployed last time around, a move to a 3-5-1-1 could allow new signing Amine Bassi to come straight into the eleven, play in his best position and hopefully give them a boost upfront.

Bassi certainly knows how to score and they’ll be hoping he can continue to do so at Oakwell. To make way for him, Devante Cole may need to drop out of the side.

In the middle though, Matty Wolfe had a solid game last time out, managing more tackles and more dribbles than anyone else on the field and Callum Styles alongside him created the most chances. They should both stay in the side after their good showings. However, it may be too soon for newboy Domingos Quina.