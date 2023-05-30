Having won promotion to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship, there is a busy summer ahead for Sheffield United.

The Blades have a number of senior players out of contract come the end of June, with negotiations still ongoing with several members of Paul Heckingbotttom's squad.

Of course, the club will need to strengthen in the transfer market, too.

As good as the Blades were in the Championship this past season, the Premier League is an entirely different beast, and if the Blades head into the 2023/24 season without some added recruitment, they will struggle.

What is the latest Sheffield United transfer news?

Paul Heckingbottom is not naive, though, and he will know that players must be signed this summer.

According to the latest Sheffield United transfer news, the Blades boss has one experienced Premier League player potentially lined up, too.

Indeed, as per the Mail Online's transfer column, Sheffield United are watching developments regarding Conor Coady very closely ahead of the summer.

Coady, who is on the books at Wolves permanently, spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Everton, who have a buy option now that the loan ends.

Indeed, it is reported it will cost the Toffees £4.5 million to make Coady's stay at Goodison Park permanent.

However, there are doubts over whether this will be met, which could allow Sheffield United in.

Would Conor Coady be a good signing for Sheffield United?

I would argue, though, that signing Conor Coady this summer makes little sense for Sheffield United, who should arguably show more ambition.

First and foremost, Wolves did not want Coady last summer, and let him go, which should raise eyebrows in itself.

But then, since joining Everton, Coady has hardly been a standout performer, either.

In fact, Everton survived in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, and in the second half of the season, Conor Coady could not get a game for the club.

Indeed, of Everton's last 14 Premier League matches, Coady started just one - the final day match at home to AFC Bournemouth.

The alarming thing for me is that for a club who have struggled so much, like Everton this past season, £4.5 million should be a steal for a player of Coady's experience and ability we have seen previously.

However, clearly, the 30-year-old is no longer showing that ability, or at least it does not seem that way, given he was let go by Wolves, and now Everton are set to pass up the opportunity to sign him permanently.

Now don't get me wrong, Coady as a squad player at Bramall Lane would be great, but I can't help but feel the defender would want regular starting minutes were he to join a newly-promoted side.

Indeed, having also previously lost his place in the England squad, he will want to regain it ahead of Euro 2024 next summer.

For a starting centre-back in the Premier League, at this stage, I can't help but feel that Sheffield United could be far more ambitious or clever with their recruitment than signing a 30-year-old Conor Coady, who, let's not forget, is unwanted by the two teams that finished 13th and 17th respectively in the Premier League last season.