Amid comments on his future, Derby simply have to make 28-year-old’s exit a January priority: Opinion

A busy January transfer window awaits Wayne Rooney and Derby County.

The Rams have made a positive start to life under their interim boss, but there is still plenty of work to be done if they are to steer clear of danger.

Rooney will be keen to strengthen his squad next month, after what was a relatively quiet summer in regards to incomings at Pride Park.

Getting rid of players will also be beneficial, given that this season, clubs won’t be able to splash the cash perhaps as they are usually used to.

One player whose departure from Pride Park looks very likely is Mike te Wierik, who was one of few players to arrive in the summer.

Te Wierik arrived at Derby having signed a pre-contract from FC Groningen last season, but he has since been unable to make a compelling impact at Pride Park.

The centre-half has made only six appearances for the Rams, and hasn’t featured in a matchday squad since the start of November.

Te Wierik fell out of favour under Phillip Cocu after being sent off in a EFL Cup clash with Preston, and he now finds himself out in the cold in the East Midlands.

The Dutchman is keen to move back to Holland, having spoken about his future at Derby in a recent interview.

He said: “My agent is working on it and a number of clubs have already signed up.

“Fortuna, FC Groningen and another club? Yes, something like that. For me, the Netherlands is one hundred percent an option.

“I had a great time there. It’s about playing football and if you can see your family more often. that is certainly a plus.”

Rooney has commended Te Wierik for his attitude in training, but even he will keen to draw the line sometime soon.

It is essential that Derby now look to get rid of him in the January transfer window.

Here they are with a player who has publicly admitted that he doesn’t want to be at the club, so there should be no doubts on the stance they should have on his future.

What looked to be an exciting addition has turned out to be an underwhelming one.