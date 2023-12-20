Highlights Ipswich Town's quiet summer transfer window has proven successful as they are performing well and on course for back-to-back promotions.

Manager Kieran McKenna is set to receive a £3m transfer budget for the upcoming January window to strengthen the squad and sign a striker.

Ipswich should consider signing Colby Bishop, who has been in excellent form for Portsmouth, with 11 goals in 19 League One appearances this season.

Anticipation is that Ipswich Town are going to have a busy January transfer window.

The Tractor Boys were rather quiet during the summer, as Kieran McKenna didn’t want to make too many changes despite the fact they were just promoted to the Championship.

The club made a few key additions but probably was quieter than many expected. However, that seems to have worked for them, as they’ve been excellent so far this season, so much so that they look on course to make it back-to-back promotions.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

McKenna will likely want to add one or two players to his squad in January just to keep things fresh as they look to keep up with Leicester City.

It seems McKenna and Ipswich are keen to remain on top during January as the transfer pot comes to light.

Kieran McKenna is set to be handed a £3m transfer kitty for January

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Ipswich board are set to give McKenna significant funds for the upcoming January transfer window.

The report states that the Tractor Boys are going to back their manager with good cash so he can go into the market and sign a striker.

This update from Nixon states, that the club have given the Northern Irishman up to £3 million to spend on a forward and are believed to be offering around £15,000 a week as well.

Town already have several options in the final third, with players such as Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, and George Hirst performing well this season.

While they still have Kayden Jackson, Freddie Ladapo, and Dane Scarlett, all three of whom have played big parts but may have struggled at times this season.

Despite the several options, McKenna seems keen to add to his forward line, and if that is the case, then the club should definitely be looking at Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop once again.

Ipswich Town should look to sign Colby Bishop amid £3m news

It was reported earlier this year, that Ipswich were looking at Bishop as a possible summer signing should they achieve promotion to the Championship.

However, a deal never materialised, and Bishop stayed at Fratton Park beyond the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old joined the South Coast side in the summer of 2022, and in his first season, the forward bagged 24 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

It was that form that caught the eye of Ipswich, and again, so far this season, Bishop has continued that excellent form. He has 11 goals in 19 League One appearances, helping Portsmouth have a solid league campaign.

So far this season, Bishop is averaging a goal 0.6 times per game, with his scoring frequency being 144 minutes and his goal conversion rate being 19%. The forward is averaging 3.1 shots per game, with his shots on target being 1.5, as per SofaScore.com.

Bishop has scored most of his goals with his preferred right foot, with nine coming there and the other two coming with his head. The forward has a passing accuracy of 64% per game, with him also collecting 1.1 key passes. Bishop is no stranger to working hard for the team, as he’s won 50% of his aerial duals as well as 47% of his total duals, as per SofaScore.com.

Bishop is someone who seems to have got better and better as he’s gone on in his career, and while it may be in League One, his performances and form will attract the attention of teams from the second tier.

The more he keeps performing, the more his price tag is going to go up, but also the harder Portsmouth are going to find it in trying to keep hold of the player.

Pompey will not want to lose their best player, but if Ipswich come calling and are offering £3 million, it is a deal that would surely be too hard to turn down from the club’s side and the players.