Ipswich Town seem to be peaking at the right time as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

With Kieran McKenna having been given serious backing in the market under the new owners, it was always expected that the Tractor Boys would be in the mix come May. Nevertheless, the former Manchester United coach has still done a good job, and fans will be excited about what the future holds.

Plus, you get the feeling under the current regime that promotion to the second tier would only be the start. Given the ambition Ipswich have shown in the past 12 months, there’s a likelihood that they will be aggressive again in the market.

And, one man who should be on their radar is Lawrence Shankland.

The Hearts striker has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign north of the border, scoring 17 goals in the league, as the Jam Tarts look set to finish as the best of the rest outside the Glasgow pair.

Given his importance to Robbie Neilson, Hearts wouldn’t want to sell, but money talks, and it has been suggested that Birmingham City are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old Scotland international.

Whilst Blues are a big club, they’ve been languishing in the bottom half for some time in the Championship, so if they’re in the mix, there’s every chance that Ipswich could convince Shankland to move to Suffolk.

In terms of his ability, he is exactly what McKenna needs. Ipswich have been excellent this season and even though they are the highest scorers in League One, they could actually be more ruthless in the final third.

That may seem harsh, but Conor Chaplin is the top scorer, with natural strikers Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and George Hirst all not truly convincing, even if they have all contributed to the promotion push this season.

However, in the Championship, Ipswich won’t be as dominant, so chances will be harder to come by. Therefore, they will need that clinical finisher, and that’s exactly what Shankland is about. Whether it’s a header, left foot or right foot, he is an old-school number nine that comes alive in the box.

Of course, Ipswich have a lot of work to do to get back to the Championship, but fans will no doubt be dreaming of how they can progress under their determined owners if they do go up.

Bringing in a new striker will be high on the list of priorities, and signing Shankland would be a statement addition to show they mean business.

