Ambitious candidate ruled out of West Brom running as Wilder interest remains in doubt

West Bromwich Albion are not considering an approach for Rafa Benitez to be the club’s new manager, a report from The Telegraph has revealed.

Benitez is currently out of work following a stint in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Professional, but the 61-year-old has previously excelled in England with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

He stepped down into the Championship with Newcastle in 2016/17, helping them to promotion and the title at the first time of asking.

West Brom are on the lookout for someone to achieve a similar feat with them in 2020/21 after relegation from the Premier League left them without a manager, with Sam Allardyce walking away.

However, the Telegraph note that they are not considering Benitez for the vacancy at the Hawthorns at this stage.

It did appear that Chris Wilder was the heavy favourite for the job last week. He left Sheffield United under a dark cloud last season as they struggled in the Premier League, but he had led them from League One to the top-flight within the space of three seasons, before achieving a ninth-placed finish in 2019/20.

However, Football Insider note how the Baggies are now considering other options given their reservations over Wilder.

The Verdict

Benitez would be a brilliantly ambitious appointment for West Brom to make this summer and you’ve got to imagine that fans would be delighted if the Spaniard turned up at the Hawthorns.

However, that dream doesn’t look like becoming a reality.

That’s maybe sensible from a financial point of view given three of the last four seasons at West Brom will have been spent in the Championship, but it still leaves a big question mark over the direction the club are looking to go in.

If it isn’t going to be another impressive candidate in Wilder, then who is it going to be?

Thoughts? Let us know!