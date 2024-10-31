The January transfer window will be an extremely busy time for clubs up and down the EFL, as they look to strengthen their teams, and offload those who are no longer in their manager's plans.

One club that will be looking forward to the window is Wrexham, who have started the League One campaign excellently following promotion from the fourth tier at the end of last season.

While they will be looking to add to their squad to help close the gap between themselves and Birimingham City, recent reports regarding wing-back Ryan Barnett will be a cause for concern for Phil Parkinson.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath reported on 23 October that both Preston North End and Stoke City have taken an interest in the 25-year-old, and whilst Wrexham are in no position where they're desperate to sell due to the fact Barnett is under contract until 2026, the Championship could be a rather attractive move for the playmaker.

Wrexham's current League One status will be an issue to keeping Ryan Barnett

Although they are pushing for promotion to the Championship, the lack of security surrounding Wrexham's short-term future on the pitch could have a knock-on effect on their chances of keeping hold of Barnett.

The wing-back has shown this season that he already has more than enough quality to play in the second tier, and with that a near-guarantee for Preston and Stoke for next season, they do become a more favourable target for the former Solihull Moors ace.

The Red Dragons do have ambition, that cannot be denied, but the further up the pyramid they get, the stronger the surrounding clubs become and while they do have financial strength, they do not have that positional strength in terms of league positioning.

Nevertheless, Wrexham are on a fantastic run of winning promotions, and Carlton Palmer told Football League World that this will have an impact on where he plays his future.

"Listen, Wrexham with back-to-back promotions and will be very, very close to getting promotion again this season," Palmer told FLW.

"I am sure the owners will go again in January, and there is not a cat in hell's chance that Wrexham will sell a player who is very integral to the way they play and the way they look to set up.

"There's not a chance they let him go. And, of course, why would you want to leave Wrexham? They are on the up with progressive owners."

Wrexham AFC must try and extend Ryan Barnett's stay amid Championship interest

With just two months until the January window opens, it is an extremely important time for Wrexham and Barnett. The Welsh side should quickly find a way to bring any potential saga to an end, and get the right-back signed up to a more long-term deal.

The 25-year-old is arguably the best right-sided full-back in the league, and he is a constant threat on the wing.

Barnett provided three assists in two matches in October, and he has already eclipsed his total in that column from last season, proving just how quickly he is improving as well as showing he is ready for the step-up to the Championship.

Ryan Barnett Wrexham 2024/25 Stats (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 12 (12) Minutes Played 1050 Goals (Assists) 0 (5) xG 0.39 xA 3.21 Chances Created 27 Cross Completed 32 Pass Accuracy 63.4% Successful Dribbles 11 Duels Won 47 *Stats correct as of 31/10/2024

However, Wrexham must work out a way to convince him to take that next step with them rather than with another club.

For this to happen, a contract has to be signed sooner rather than later, as the longer the season progresses, the more chance that the Red Dragons have of falling away from the promotion place.

Parkinson must show Barnett that his side will be in contention come the end of the campaign, and convince him to sign a new deal early to help them in their pursuit for a third promotion in a row.

Of course, the situation would be far more desperate if his deal were to expire in the summer of 2025, but given his early season form, Barnett will surely be warranting a multi-year extension sooner rather than later.