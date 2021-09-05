‘Amazing what confidence does’ – These Fulham fans react as key man stars on international duty

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s fine start to the season continued as he helped Serbia to a 4-1 win over Luxembourg yesterday.

The striker has scored four goals and registered two assists for the Cottagers in the opening five games of the Championship campaign, with the appointment of Marco Silva helping get Mitrovic back to his best.

And, he remains influential for the national team, as the 26-year-old struck twice as the Serbs recorded a comfortable victory over Luxembourg in their World Cup qualifier.

That ensured his country took a big step towards securing a top two finish in the group, which would mean they would be in the play-offs at a minimum.

As you would expect, Fulham fans were delighted to see their main man do well, as he continues to look transformed from the player that struggled in the Premier League last season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from the support on Twitter…

