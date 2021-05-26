‘Amazing to see’, ‘Feels like a new signing’ – These Luton fans react as club announce fresh contract news

When it comes to early summer transfer dealings, Luton Town have been a bit more active than most teams in the EFL.

After a 12th place finish in the Championship, Nathan Jones wouldn’t have wanted to make too many changes to his Hatters squad, but unfortunately they are going to be forced upon him after the departure of some key players.

Following two impressive seasons at Championship level where he’s hit double figures for goals in both, Ireland international striker James Collins has departed on a free transfer to Cardiff City, linking up with Mick McCarthy again – the man who capped Collins for the first time.

And that was followed with the news that commanding defender Matty Pearson was ending his three-year association with Luton to head back up north, where he will join Huddersfield Town for the 2021-22 campaign.

It’s not all bad news for Hatters fans though as the club have been able to tie down two key defensive players to new deals.

1 of 21 What club does Jake Howells play for? Sutton United Carshalton Athletic Dulwich Hamlet Hemel Hempstead

The length of contracts aren’t known, but left-back Dan Potts and captain Sonny Bradley have both put pen-to-paper on extended contracts to keep them at Kenilworth Road for next season and beyond.

Keeping Bradley especially is a big move considering there was other transfer interest in the 29-year-old, whilst 27-year-old Potts played 24 Championship games last season.

Luton fans are clearly delighted at the news of new deals for the pair as evidenced by their social media reaction.

The skipper committit himself to the club sends out a clear message 👏 — Grant_hh37 🧡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🤍 (@GrantTheHatter) May 26, 2021

Feels like a new signing COYH 🧡🎩 — Luton Town Football Shirts 🎩 (@LTFCShirts) May 26, 2021

Superb news!! @PellyRuddock next please 🧡🎩 — David Foxen (@SAMBeastDavid) May 26, 2021

Amazing to see — James Comerford (@comerfordj22) May 26, 2021

Great news 👍👍👍 — Adi Shotbolt (@AdiShotbolt) May 26, 2021

Things we love to see 🤩🤩 https://t.co/6s2gOZO2Hu — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) May 26, 2021