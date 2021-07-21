Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Amazing’, ‘The next few years could be fun’ – Many Swindon fans react to fresh off-field developments

After a turbulent time at the club, Lee Power has officially handed over the job of Swindon Town owner to Clem Morfuni after eight years at the Robins.

The 49-year-old’s relationship with supporters has spiralled out of control in recent times and his finances have appeared to dry up, with Power revealing back in February that the club was close to bankruptcy.

An FA charge followed due to his funding of the club and there has been a legal wrangle over the potential sale of the club and who is allowed to buy it.

However that has been resolved as Australia native Morfuni, who has beeb a minority shareholder at the County Ground for a number of years, was given first refusal on a purchase and he has now become the new owner of the Robins.

In a statement to fans, Morfuni admitted that there may be a few bumpy times ahead as creditors need to be paid off that Power has left behind, however he has set out a vision for the Robins and it involves the club becoming sustainable and eventually getting back to the Championship – and also purchasing the County Ground.

As you can imagine Swindon fans are delighted with the change in ownership and they’ve been reacting to Morfuni’s words on social media.


