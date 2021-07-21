‘Amazing’, ‘The next few years could be fun’ – Many Swindon fans react to fresh off-field developments

After a turbulent time at the club, Lee Power has officially handed over the job of Swindon Town owner to Clem Morfuni after eight years at the Robins.

The 49-year-old’s relationship with supporters has spiralled out of control in recent times and his finances have appeared to dry up, with Power revealing back in February that the club was close to bankruptcy.

An FA charge followed due to his funding of the club and there has been a legal wrangle over the potential sale of the club and who is allowed to buy it.

However that has been resolved as Australia native Morfuni, who has beeb a minority shareholder at the County Ground for a number of years, was given first refusal on a purchase and he has now become the new owner of the Robins.

In a statement to fans, Morfuni admitted that there may be a few bumpy times ahead as creditors need to be paid off that Power has left behind, however he has set out a vision for the Robins and it involves the club becoming sustainable and eventually getting back to the Championship – and also purchasing the County Ground.

As you can imagine Swindon fans are delighted with the change in ownership and they’ve been reacting to Morfuni’s words on social media.

Amazing statement, it gives some hope. — Phil Baker (@Phil_Baker01) July 21, 2021

What a great read, what a vision. Hard work starts now and we all need to get behind the club both on and off the pitch. It’s been a choppy ride but hopefully we are on calmer waters now #coyr — Rob (@RobJNew) July 21, 2021

I have a lump in my throat…..after everything it’s so hard to believe and so hard to hope but that is exactly what I will be doing. Thank-you Clem.

COYR!!! 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️#stfc — Nick (@stfcnkp68) July 21, 2021

Is it wrong at the age of 42 to have a little tear in my eye reading this? 😎 what a speech, what a guy. Pre season tour in Australia anyone? — Craig Thompson (@Swindonbabsy) July 21, 2021

Brilliant first statement Welcome aboard Captain. Ready and waiting for whatever you want us to do #stfc pic.twitter.com/FNn1clZeEX — Batch_STFC (@BatchStfc) July 21, 2021

If he keeps his promises, the next few years could be fun. Good luck to him and the rest of the people trying to take the club forward. 🔴 — Gary Vinten (@GaryVinten) July 21, 2021

I love this man. — Ben Halliday (@PugHalliday) July 21, 2021

First time smiling at a STFC statement for a while! Thanks Clem 😄 — Angharad Major (@AngharadMajor) July 21, 2021

Wow! Welcome aboard Clem, thank you! If only half of those visions are born, we will be a million times better than we are now. COYR. 🔴⚪️ — Paul Merriman (@Merri_ManP) July 21, 2021