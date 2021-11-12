‘Amazing’, ‘Superb news’ – These Cardiff City fans react as key backroom decision announced

Cardiff City have confirmed that former captain Mark Hudson has returned to the club as assistant to new boss Steve Morison.

Steve will be assisted by Tom Ramasut and brings on board former Bluebirds captain, Mark Hudson, who makes a welcome return to the Welsh Capital as First Team Coach. ➡️ https://t.co/KfB7uSB7S8#CityAsOne https://t.co/lQ6eu7tNEI — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) November 12, 2021

The club announced that the ex-Millwall striker had landed the role until the end of the season after impressing since he was named as caretaker following Mick McCarthy’s sacking last month.

And, it was revealed today that Hudson will be the first-team coach for the remainder of the campaign assisting Morison.

It’s fair to say that such a decision went down well with the fans, who have fond memories of the way the 39-year-old played for the club as a no-nonsense centre-back.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

Plus, having someone who knows Cardiff was seen as a bonus as the side look to climb the table after what has been a very disappointing start to the season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news of Hudson’s return from a section of the support on Twitter…

That really is an unbelievable decision from the club. Have they turned a corner. Actually making sensible decisions. I’m not saying we are gonna go on a winning run, however these appointments seem to be trying to build for the future — Jake Elford (@Jake_Elf24) November 12, 2021

Stop making sensible decisions. It’s making people uneasy. — Mike Hancock (@mike_hancock13) November 12, 2021

Amazing 😍 welcome back @M_Hudson5 — Jordan Dacey (@TheBakewell8) November 12, 2021

Something's in life are worth waiting for! Welcome home @M_Hudson5 Captain, coach and top man! Great news day. Onwards and upwards. — Premier Bluebirds Group (@PremierBluebird) November 12, 2021

This appointment news just gets better, welcome back skip @M_Hudson5 — Scott B (@Scottie_75) November 12, 2021

Superb news. Even better with Huds coming back!!! 💙 — Bennet Stone (@BennetStone) November 12, 2021

Love this. — filabj (@kane_richy) November 12, 2021