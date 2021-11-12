Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Amazing’, ‘Superb news’ – These Cardiff City fans react as key backroom decision announced

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed that former captain Mark Hudson has returned to the club as assistant to new boss Steve Morison.

The club announced that the ex-Millwall striker had landed the role until the end of the season after impressing since he was named as caretaker following Mick McCarthy’s sacking last month.

And, it was revealed today that Hudson will be the first-team coach for the remainder of the campaign assisting Morison.

It’s fair to say that such a decision went down well with the fans, who have fond memories of the way the 39-year-old played for the club as a no-nonsense centre-back.

Plus, having someone who knows Cardiff was seen as a bonus as the side look to climb the table after what has been a very disappointing start to the season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news of Hudson's return from a section of the support on Twitter…


