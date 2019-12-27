‘Amazing’, ‘Sign the contract’ – Loads of Millwall fans react to performance of 32-y/o against Cardiff

Jed Wallace’s stunning 30 yard free-kick secured a point for Millwall against Cardiff yesterday afternoon in the Welsh capital as the clash ended 1-1.

It was the first time the Lions came up against their ex-manager Neil Harris, who took his place in the home dugout, and his side were the ones to take the lead.

Defender Aden Flint tapped home from close range in the 59th minute to open the scoring.

Wallace then evened things up four minutes later, as the 26-year-old sent a free-kick into the top corner for Millwall, taking his goal tally for the season to nine.

Another star performer for Gary Rowett’s side in the 1-1 draw was Bartosz Bialkowski, who made a string of important saves to keep the scores down.

The Pole made a fantastic stop from Lee Tomlin’s half volley at the start of the second half, tipping the shot past the post in spectacular fashion.

Here is what the 32-year-old had to say after the game, praising Jed Wallace for his 30-yard free-kick:

What a goal @jedwallace12👊🙌🙌 take a point and go again on Sunday🙈🦁🦁🦁 — Bartosz Bialkowski (@1BartMan1) December 26, 2019

Many Millwall fans were delighted with Bialkowski’s contribution, and here is what they had to say on Twitter, alongside one notable name…

What a save @1BartMan1 , Tomlin probably still shaking his head as to how he didn’t score. Nice to catch up with you post match, good insight into life as a footballer at Xmas. — Karl Bates BBCRadio 📻⚽️ (@Karl_Bates) December 26, 2019

Save was unbelievable 👏🏼🇵🇱 — Jed Wallace (@jedwallace12) December 26, 2019

Incredible performance today big man, my player of the season so far. @MillwallFC hurry up and get this man signed on a permanent deal! — Tony (@MFC1885CBL) December 26, 2019

Top performance again — Dave (@rundaverun93) December 26, 2019

Bart you in them sticks makes me feel as ease mate, that save was top draw once again 👏👏👏🦁🦁 #classkeeper — dawesy (@stuart43600930) December 26, 2019

What a save. Sign the contract. 🖋 — Robbie Temple (@satio7) December 26, 2019

What a goalkeeper. Big saves today Bart. ⚽️⚽️ — meg (@m3gns) December 26, 2019