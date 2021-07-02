‘Amazing’, ‘Shrewd business’ – These West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael completes first summer signing

It was widely expected to happen and now West Bromwich Albion have confirmed their first signing of the Valerien Ismael era.

And the Frenchman has returned to familiar surroundings to secure his first new player as former Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt has been snapped up.

Having played for the Tykes for four-and-a-half years, Mowatt let his contract run down at the the club after having his best season yet, where he scored eight goals and notched seven assists as he led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs.

Club officials were hopeful that the 26-year-old would extend his stay in South Yorkshire, but when Ismael’s move to The Hawthorns was confirmed it seemed pretty apparent that Mowatt’s next destination could be in the Midlands.

25 questions about West Brom legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False

And that’s exactly where it is as Ismael has quickly bolstered a position that looked pretty thin in terms of depth, with just Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers as senior options in the engine room before Mowatt’s arrival.

As you can expect Baggies fans are delighted with the deal to bring Mowatt in – especially on a free transfer – take a look at their reaction as the transfer has been confirmed.

Looks a class player, a real creative force in midfield and experience of this league, EXACTLY what we need, welcome to the Baggies @alex_mowatt 🤩 — Sarah 💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@sarah_WBAx) July 2, 2021

Best midfielder in the championship 😍😍 — J͓̽o͓̽n͓̽a͓̽s͓̽🇮🇹 (@ToastedJonas) July 2, 2021

Amazing 👏👏 welcome to the club 👍 — Gavin Kisley (@gavlarkiz) July 2, 2021

Brilliant signing and especially on a free! #coyb — The Hawthorns Debate Club (@HawthornsClub) July 2, 2021

Ohhhhh yesssss 😍 — Lewis Trout (@lewis_trout1) July 2, 2021

As much as I hate the owner. You can always guarantee Albion will do some shrewd business! #WBA https://t.co/svwCSpfG5z — Sukhveer Bhachu (@SINGH_WBA) July 2, 2021

Smart signing, well done Albion https://t.co/ftpautDDs2 — Mitch Sprigg (@wba_mitch) July 2, 2021