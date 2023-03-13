Amazing Sheffield Wednesday stat emerges after Portsmouth win that Owls supporters will love

Sheffield Wednesday continued their march towards promotion in League One over the weekend, beating Portsmouth 1-0 at Fratton Park.

The game was full of different flashpoints, including Dominic Iorfa’s red card in the 78th minute.

Ultimately, though, the key difference was Josh Windass’ goal in the 11th minute, which teed Darren Moore’s side up for a 23rd victory of the season.

The Owls are on 77 points now and boast a three-point lead over Plymouth Argyle in second, with a further two points separating them and Ipswich Town in third. Wednesday also have two games in-hand and have promotion firmly in their sights now.

A stat from Joe Crann at the Sheffield Star has underlined just how good Sheffield Wednesday’s form has been over the last 10 games, with no other professional club in England, Spain, Germany, Italy or France recording more points than the Owls.

That list includes the likes of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Burnley and Middlesbrough, as well as fellow League One side, Barnsley.

Over the last 10 matches there isn’t a club in the professional tiers of England, Spain, Germany, Italy or France that’s in better form than #SWFC. 28 points from 30. pic.twitter.com/lup8SLcRfs — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 13, 2023

As the tweet shows, Wednesday have dropped only two points from the last 30 that have been available, winning nine times and drawing once against Ipswich on February 11th. During that time they’ve scored 21 goals and conceded only four.

The Verdict

This underlines just how good Sheffield Wednesday have been in this early part of 2023.

Moore’s side are outperforming every professional club within the major five pyramids in European football and that’s something to shout about.

It’s incredible consistency from Moore’s side and it’s all contributing to what’s starting to look like a procession towards a Championship return.

Thoughts? Let us know!