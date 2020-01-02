Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Amazing news’ – These Charlton fans react as fresh takeover update emerges

Published

3 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that the takeover of the club by East Street Investments (ESI) has been completed.

The club announced the news on their website earlier today, putting an end to the month of uncertainty surrounding the completion of the deal.

ESI announced they had formally acquired the club in principle at the end of November. However, the completion of the process has been subject to approval by the EFL.

The takeover brings an end to Roland Duchatelet’s turbulent reign in charge of Charlton, which has seen various protests from the supporters directed at the ownership.

The Belgian put the club up for sale in 2017.

Here is how the club announced the news on social media:

Understandably, many Charlton fans were delighted with the news about this latest development, and took to social media to show how pleased they were…


