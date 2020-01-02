‘Amazing news’ – These Charlton fans react as fresh takeover update emerges

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that the takeover of the club by East Street Investments (ESI) has been completed.

The club announced the news on their website earlier today, putting an end to the month of uncertainty surrounding the completion of the deal.

ESI announced they had formally acquired the club in principle at the end of November. However, the completion of the process has been subject to approval by the EFL.

The takeover brings an end to Roland Duchatelet’s turbulent reign in charge of Charlton, which has seen various protests from the supporters directed at the ownership.

The Belgian put the club up for sale in 2017.

Here is how the club announced the news on social media:

TAKEOVER COMPLETE 🚨 Charlton Athletic can confirm that the purchase of the club by East Street Investments has been completed 👉https://t.co/d4LL9UyXu8 #cafc pic.twitter.com/jHRtWcQi2s — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 2, 2020

Understandably, many Charlton fans were delighted with the news about this latest development, and took to social media to show how pleased they were…

Incredible! We can now close that awful chapter that ironically gave the club one of its greatest ever moments. Here’s to the future of our great club. Strap yourselves in everyone, we’re Charlton Athletic, we’re on our way back. — MikeSA1985 (@mikeangliss) January 2, 2020

We’ve done it Tel, GET IN! COME ON!!!!! — Freddie Wells (@FredSWells) January 2, 2020

WERE GETTI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022 — toby🇦🇪 (@tobyCAFC) January 2, 2020

We’re Charlton Athletic we’re on our way back 🔴❤️ … now sign Lee Bowyer up to a generous multi year deal please #cafc — Robcafc (@crimp_it) January 2, 2020

Amazing news…player signs, takeover complete…now for 3 points! 😉 — charltonrealtalk (@charltonrealta1) January 2, 2020

If you read this tweet and didn’t do a fist pump and start singing Red Army are you even Charlton #cafc — Aron Peters (@aronpeters8) January 2, 2020

ITS HAPPENING! ANNOUNCE BOWYER LONG CONTRACT 1ST PLEASE GOD BLESS ESI! — Michael (@natediazisking) January 2, 2020