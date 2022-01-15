Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Amazing news’, ‘Relieved at this’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to update on striker’s future

Ipswich Town have been handed a welcome boost with the news that striker Macauley Bonne will remain with the club for the rest of the season.

A boyhood Ipswich fan, Bonne joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan from Championship side QPR back in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season at Portman Road, scoring 12 goals in 24 league games for the club so far.

That form had led to some speculation that QPR could take up the option to recall Bonne in January, although that will now not be happening.

It was confirmed on Friday night that the two clubs have come to an agreement, that will see the striker remain with Ipswich until his loan spell comes to an end in the summer.

Perhaps not surprisingly given Bonne’s impact for the club so far, plenty of Ipswich fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to react to confirmation of that agreement.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Tractor Boys supporters had to say about that update on the 26-year-old’s situation.


