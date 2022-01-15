‘Amazing news’, ‘Relieved at this’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to update on striker’s future

Ipswich Town have been handed a welcome boost with the news that striker Macauley Bonne will remain with the club for the rest of the season.

A boyhood Ipswich fan, Bonne joined the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan from Championship side QPR back in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season at Portman Road, scoring 12 goals in 24 league games for the club so far.

That form had led to some speculation that QPR could take up the option to recall Bonne in January, although that will now not be happening.

It was confirmed on Friday night that the two clubs have come to an agreement, that will see the striker remain with Ipswich until his loan spell comes to an end in the summer.

Perhaps not surprisingly given Bonne’s impact for the club so far, plenty of Ipswich fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to react to confirmation of that agreement.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Tractor Boys supporters had to say about that update on the 26-year-old’s situation.

Delighted he's on board until at least the end of the season. Quite apart from his goals, he brings exactly the sort of commitment and positive energy we need at the club. Would be quite happy to have him as captain in Morsy's absence. — Moby (@Moby83665661) January 14, 2022

Great news but could also mean that the club are going to wait to sign him permanently in the summer so that they can use the available wages to sign Walton on a permanent this month id be very happy if thats the case — cam wright (@camwright1405) January 14, 2022

the uncertainty whether he was staying or going over the last month must have been hard and prob did affect him, glad this is over and its focus on doing what he does best and lets go for promotion. — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) January 14, 2022

This is fantastic news 🙌🏻 can't help but love the man. Surely this now paves the way to get the Walton deal now now Toto has gone 🙏🏻 — Kieren Lewis (@Kieren_Lewis) January 14, 2022

Fantastic news

I wouldn't be surprised if we haven't already done a deal to sign him permanently #itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) January 14, 2022

Thats a good start! Cant see him leaving after we go up either 😉 — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) January 14, 2022

Relieved at this. The chances of us finding anyone as good in this window are zero. — dans la poubelle 🚮 (@BumfacePeter) January 15, 2022

Amazing news. Keep up the great work @MBonne9 👊 — GDoh (@GarethDoherty1) January 14, 2022