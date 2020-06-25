‘Amazing news’, ‘Good business’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are delighted with club announcement

Charlton Athletic have announced that both Albie Morgan and Josh Davidson have signed long-term deals with the club.

Morgan has committed his future to the Addicks for a further three years, whilst Davidson has signed a two-year deal to extend his stay at The Valley, although the club hold an option to extend that contract by a further year.

Lee Bowyer will be hoping his side can hold their nerve in the battle to survive in the Championship with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Do these 11 celebrities support Charlton Athletic or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 11 Kelly Holmes. True False

The Addicks beat relegation rivals Hull City 1-0 in their first game back in competitive action, and are currently sat () in the second tier standings.

Both Morgan and Davidson have featured for the Charlton first-team in the last year, and will be hoping they can continue to impress in the future.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest player agreement.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

BREAKING: CHARLTON DISCOVERS CONTRACTS CAN BE LONGER THAN 1 YEAR — BowyerBaller (@danbtweetz) June 25, 2020

Great news, who gave the go-ahead on this i wonder? #cafc — Mendoncas right foot (@thereeljd) June 25, 2020

Good business — Ryan (@ryandCAFC) June 25, 2020

Yesssssssss Albiesta lets go — George Summerfield (@summerfield94) June 25, 2020

This is great news. Huge fan of Morgan and Davison was immense during Christmas and New Year when starting games. — Paul Quinnell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦⚽🏏💻 (@poolq1984) June 25, 2020

Great stuff — Phil (@phil_cullum) June 25, 2020

You love to see it — Louis Costello-Wright (@cozi2001) June 25, 2020

Things you love to see🥰🥰 — Matt🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CAFCmattt) June 25, 2020

That’s brilliant, need to keep hold of your great youth, hope we keep Alfie aswell — LT9 (@_LT9_) June 25, 2020