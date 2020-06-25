Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Amazing news’, ‘Good business’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are delighted with club announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Charlton Athletic have announced that both Albie Morgan and Josh Davidson have signed long-term deals with the club. 

Morgan has committed his future to the Addicks for a further three years, whilst Davidson has signed a two-year deal to extend his stay at The Valley, although the club hold an option to extend that contract by a further year.

Lee Bowyer will be hoping his side can hold their nerve in the battle to survive in the Championship with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Addicks beat relegation rivals Hull City 1-0 in their first game back in competitive action, and are currently sat () in the second tier standings.

Both Morgan and Davidson have featured for the Charlton first-team in the last year, and will be hoping they can continue to impress in the future.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest player agreement.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


