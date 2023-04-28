Coventry City have agreed a five-year deal with Frasers Group for the Championship club to play their games at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which has drawn an excited response from Sky Blues supporters.

To say that Coventry have had issues with their stadium in recent years would be an understatement - they were forced to play at St Andrew's, Birmingham City's stadium, between 2019 and 2021 while postponements due to poor pitch conditions hampered them at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mark Robins' side have put those behind them and are closing in on a top six finish, which will mean a play-off game at the CBS Arena.

Coventry City's CBS Arena agreement

There is more good news for Coventry, who announced this morning that they'd agreed an extended license with the owners of their home ground, Frasers Group, which will enable them to keep playing there for the next five years, at least.

The previous license was set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Owner Doug King has confirmed that there is optimism a further agreement can be agreed over a long-term solution to keep the Sky Blues at the CBS Arena.

Unsurprisingly, the update has proven a talking point among Coventry supporters.

Many are excited by the news...

And others have heaped praise on their new owner...