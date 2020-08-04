Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Amazing news’, ‘Baller’ – Plenty of West Brom fans are delighted with recent player agreement

West Brom have announced that youngster Rico Richards has signed a three-year contract with the club. 

Richards had been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa earlier this year after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances for their Under-18s team.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s website, Richards spoke out on his new contract with the Baggies, and was eager to get back playing ahead of the new season, before labelling it as an ‘exciting time for the club’.

“I’m delighted that everything has been sorted out and I can now get on with my football.

“I can’t wait to get started again – I just want to keep on developing my game and Albion is the best place for me to do that. It’s an exciting time for the club.”

Plenty of West Brom supporters were quick to take to social media to express their delight at Richards’ decision to sign a new deal with the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


